The high school football regular season lasts just twelve weeks. Each team gets ten games, and there are two bye weeks. If you factor in the playoffs, you get 17 out of 52 weeks a year of game days.
But what about the other 35 weeks? In reality, high school football does not have an off-season; the programs finish up a year and put the helmets away, and immediately transition to the next.
Workouts start right after Christmas and continue to spring practice in May. The conclusion of spring football usually coincides with the end of the school year.
The summer sessions are broken into segments around Georgia High School Association (GHSA) mandated dead weeks. During these two weeks, no organized activity is allowed to occur.
The first dead week is right after the school year, the week of Memorial Day; the second concluded this week for the Fourth of July. When the coaches and athletes return on Monday, July 10, it is full speed ahead in preparation for the season, which will kick off in six weeks.
For most programs, the seeds of success are typically planted during the spring and summer as new team configurations take shape. Chemistry is built, younger players emerge and separate themselves, and coaches start to formulate depth charts in their minds.
Padded camps allow teams to face other programs during the summer to break up the monotony of seeing each other every day.
By definition, a padded camp is allowed by the GHSA when a minimum of four teams come together to practice. The equipment allowed is limited to helmets, shoulder pads, thigh pads, and girdle pants. Football pants and knee pads are not allowed.
East Coweta and Newnan both hosted camps in July and Newnan is scheduled to host another on July 20.
The official GHSA calendar allows the first date of official football practice for the 2023 season to begin on July 31, 2023. Official games are allowed to start on August 18.
Locally, the Trinity Christian Lions will kick off first; they travel to College Park to play the Woodward Academy War Eagles on Friday, August 18.
The Coweta/Fayette Classic is on Saturday, August 19, at Newnan's Drake Stadium. The annual tripleheader will pit East Coweta against Starr’s Mill, Northgate against Whitewater, and Newnan vs. Sandy Creek.
The Central Christian Crusaders and the Heritage Hawks open the following weekend. Heritage will travel to Lafayette, Alabama, to play the Chambers Academy Rebels, while Central Christian will go to Vidalia Heritage for their opener.