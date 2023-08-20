After dropping their first two matches of the season, the Newnan Lady Cougars returned to business as usual with four consecutive victories.
On Tuesday night, they swept both Central Carrollton and The Heritage School at the Max Bass Gymnasium and then followed that with victories on Thursday night against Harrison and Sequoyah to improve to 4-2 on the season.
Against Central Carrollton, senior Mattie Lovett continued to add to her career kills total; she added 11 more in the win. Other leaders included senior libero Reagan Foles with 17 digs and Keely James with 16 assists.
It was much the same against The Heritage School. Lovett had 14 more kills, followed by Caroline Counts with six and Addison Hill with five. James had three of the Lady Cougars' five service aces.
In the third match on Tuesday night, the Heritage Lady Hawks defeated Central Carrollton 2-1, which included a dramatic tiebreaker set (17-25, 25-11 and 24-22). The win improved the Lady Hawks record to 2-1 in the young season.
The Lady Cougars will return home on Tuesday against Fayette County, then travel to Heritage to face the Lady Hawks again and St. Anne Pacelli.