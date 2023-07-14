The 2022 East Coweta Lady Indians senior class was special. Head Coach Quacy Timmons arrived in 2019 and watched the group grow over their next three years to a playoff contender.
Central to the team's success was a group of eight seniors who led in word and action. Of that group, several went on to play in college and finished up their first season. The success started at the John Thrower gymnasium continues.
Letiya Reeves took her talents to Columbus State with the Lady Cougars. She appeared in 25 games, including 15 as a starter. She finished the season with a 10.7 average, and her best game was a double-double against Augusta when she scored 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Not too far away at Chattahoochee Valley in Phenix City, Aaliyah Ferrell also got significant playing time. She played in 21 of their 28 games and started ten of them.
She finished her first year by averaging 6.6 points and 4.4 rebounds. Her top game was against Wallace Community College in February, when she scored 16 points.
Other players who moved on include Tuianna Taggart, who spent her first season at East Georgia College, and Sherry Geboy, who just finished her freshman year at Toccoa Falls),
For Coach Timmons, it was back to work with a new, younger team. The loss of eight seniors took its toll on the Lady Indians roster last year, but she has another group that will grow and follow in the footsteps of those who came before them.