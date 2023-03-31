For the second week in a row, Dillon Stiltner came up big for the Trinity Christian Lions.
Last Friday, he shut out the Starr’s Mill Panthers 1-0 for a key region victory.
He did it again on Thursday night; after the Lions fell to the Whitewater Wildcats 1-0 on Wednesday, Stiltner pitched a three-hit and led them to a 4-0 win.
Stiltner only needed 75 pitches to close out the Wildcats while striking out three. His defense also showed up behind him to offer great support. They turned three double plays in the game, including a short-to-second-to-first play to end the game that Tai Peete initiated.
Peete was the star on offense; he had two home runs and three RBI to lead the assault. The other Lion run came courtesy of a Nathan Huff homerun. Henry Brodnax and Brock Rein also added hits for Trinity Christian.
With the win, the Lions are 6-2 in the region and trail LaGrange by one game. They have four critical games left, two against Troup County and two against Fayette County. Those will be critical in fighting for the region championship.
They will play again next Friday at Woodward during spring break before returning to the conference play the week of April 11.
Rob Grubbs is sports editor for The Newnan Times-Herald. He can be reached at rob@newnan.com
