Seasons change, and time passes; for high school sports, it is time for spring football.
The Georgia High School Association allows 10 days of spring football practice held over 13 consecutive school days. All four local GHSA schools started preparation for the 2023 season with spring practice this week.
The East Coweta Indians took the field on Thursday afternoon for their practice. The Indians won two of their final three games last fall to qualify as the third seed from Region 2-7A. They fought on the road at Camden County and only trailed by three going into the fourth quarter but lost to conclude their season.
A lot of offensive firepower and defensive prowess from the 2022 team has moved on, but Head Coach John Small has the talent back on both sides of the ball. Dionte Jones will be counted on heavily on offense, while Tyler Horsely, Malachi Dugger and Ben Anderson bring size and experience to the defense.
The Indians will conclude spring practice on Thursday, May 18, and play an inter-squad game at Garland Shoemake Memorial Stadium on Friday, May 19.
The Newnan Cougars opened practice on Wednesday. Head Coach Chip Walker is heading into his seventh year as the head coach of the Cougars.
Top of their to-do list is to find a quarterback to replace two-year starter James Paige and a linebacker to take over for three-year starter Ashton Heflin who is now at Georgia Tech.
Newnan will host the Troup County Tigers on Friday night, May 19, at Drake Stadium for their spring scrimmage.
Head Coach Mike McDonald and the Northgate Vikings were the only local team to win a playoff game last year. They defeated Arabia Mountain 38-14 in the first round before falling to Dutchtown to close their season.
Northgate has one of the top returning players from Coweta County in running back Evan Garrett. They also bring experienced big men in Malachai Mitchell and Amir Hooper to the line of scrimmage.
The Vikings kicked off their spring on Thursday and will play a spring inter-squad game on Friday, May 19, at Henry Seldon Stadium.
The Trinity Christian Lions qualified for the state playoffs last year after their jump from Single-A Private to Class 4A.
Head Coach Kenny Dallas and his staff must replace starting quarterback Henry Brodnax, but they return one of the most dominant players in the county in defensive lineman Cam Matthews.
The Lions kicked off practice this week and will culminate their spring sessions with a three-team jamboree game on Saturday, May 20.
They play on the road at Holy Innocents for two quarters and will also play Hebron Christian. The game starts at 1 p.m.
The Central Christian Crusaders will also finish their spring drills next week. The Crusaders returned to Joey Farlow as the head coach for the upcoming year.
Coach Farlow and the Crusaders compete in the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools and will play eight-man football again for the 2023 season.