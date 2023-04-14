Over two days, the Northgate Vikings soccer clubs swept into the second round of the state playoffs. On Tuesday, the Lady Vikings defeated Tucker 8-0, followed by the boys' come-from-behind 3-2 victory over Decatur on Wednesday.

Ava Metts, Lily Sawyer and Liv Zepp each scored two goals in the girls game, while Kiera Borngessor and Brooke Wells had one. Metts, Zepp, Lily High and McKenzie Sherrit assisted the goals.