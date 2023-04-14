Over two days, the Northgate Vikings soccer clubs swept into the second round of the state playoffs. On Tuesday, the Lady Vikings defeated Tucker 8-0, followed by the boys' come-from-behind 3-2 victory over Decatur on Wednesday.
Ava Metts, Lily Sawyer and Liv Zepp each scored two goals in the girls game, while Kiera Borngessor and Brooke Wells had one. Metts, Zepp, Lily High and McKenzie Sherrit assisted the goals.
Breigh Totten and Layla Doman combined for the shutout in front of the net.
The boys trailed Decatur most of the first half, but a Corey Pennington goal with one minute remaining in the first half sent the teams into the intermission tied at 1-1. Pennington and Michael Dobur added a second-half goal for the 3-2 victory.
With the wins, both teams advance to the second round to play Union Grove. The girls (13-5) travel to McDonough to face the Lady Wolverines on Monday, while the boys play the following day.
Both Union Grove teams have identical season records, 12-4-2.