With the weather finally warming up, the Georgia High School Athletic Association (GHSA) soccer regular season has concluded, and the playoffs begin this week. Of the eight local teams that play GHSA soccer, seven qualified for the state tournament, and of those, three will play first-round games at home.
The East Coweta girls’ team (8-3), fresh off their Coweta Cup win last week, will host the Camden County Lady Wildcats (5-6-1). Camden County won two of their previous three games against Colquitt County and Valdosta to secure the third spot from Region 1-7A.
The Lady Wildcats graduated ten from last year’s team and sported a youthful roster that included 26 sophomores and freshman on their 30-player roster. Head Coach Pam English is in her 26th year directing the team.
Meanwhile, the East Coweta boys will travel to Norman Park, Georgia, to play the Colquitt County Packers (12-1-2), who won the Region 1-7A championship. The Packers clinched the region championship last week in a red-card-filled, 3-2 win over Richmond Hill. The Packers play their final regular season game today against Lee County.
Both the Northgate boys’ and girls’ teams will play at home. The girls finished the year 12-5 and are ranked 10th in the latest Class 5A soccer poll released by Score Atlanta. On Tuesday afternoon, they will host the Tucker Lady Tigers (7-8-1) at Henry Seldon Field. Gametime is 6 pm.
The Northgate boys (8-8-2) will host the Decatur Bulldogs (4-8-1) on Wednesday, April 12. Decatur closed the season with impressive wins against Lithonia, Wesleyan, and Arabia Mountain.
Both of the Newnan teams will travel to their first-round tournament games. The boys will face the seventh-ranked River Ridge Knights (11-3-1), while the girls' team goes to Etowah to face the Lady Eagles (9-3-2), who finished in a three-way tie for first in Region 6-6A but fell to second through tiebreakers.
The most impressive appearance is by the Trinity Christian Lady Lions (9-6-2). In their first season in Class 4A, Head Coach Lance Duncan and his team finished fourth in a loaded Region 4 to qualify for the playoffs. Two of their region losses were to teams ranked in the top 10 (Whitewater and Starr's Mill).
The Lady Lions travel to Brooklet, Georgia, to play the Southeast Bulloch Lady Yellow Jackets (14-1) from Region 3-4A.
Both Heritage Hawk soccer teams are still in the mix. They compete in the Georgia Independent Atheistic Association (GIAA), and their regular season runs through April 26. The first round of the GIAA playoffs starts the first week of May.