With the weather finally warming up, the Georgia High School Athletic Association (GHSA) soccer regular season has concluded, and the playoffs begin this week. Of the eight local teams that play GHSA soccer, seven qualified for the state tournament, and of those, three will play first-round games at home.

The East Coweta girls’ team (8-3), fresh off their Coweta Cup win last week, will host the Camden County Lady Wildcats (5-6-1). Camden County won two of their previous three games against Colquitt County and Valdosta to secure the third spot from Region 1-7A.