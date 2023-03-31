The Northgate Lady Vikings lacrosse team improved to 10-3 on the season with a huge area win over Ola High School Tuesday night at Henry Seldon Field. The Vikings are 5-0 in area play and currently in first place.
Senior attack player Kayla Hall led the Vikings on offense with six goals, 13 ground ball controls and six draw controls. Sophomore Nicole Bowne was a solid second for Hall's stellar night, adding two goals, two assists and six ground ball controls.
Junior Hannah Buckley anchored a tremendous defensive effort that held Ola to five shots on goal. Sophomore Kinsley Wimer was stellar in front of the net with a 67 percent save rate.
The Northgate defense is on a record-breaking trajectory — holding opponents on average to less than five goals a game. The defense is led by juniors Hannah Buckley, Dacie Bowles, Annalise Kolvig, sophomore Cheyenne Wolfe, and goalies, senior Victoria Kaercher and Wilmer.
The improvements of this entire team have been no small feat, credited to the hard work and leadership of head coach Robert Skinner and assistant coach Cessily Skinner. Coach Robert Skinner celebrated his 100th career win with the Vikings on Friday, March 17, against Dutchtown.
The Vikings want to finish the season strong and secure a home-field first-round playoff game in April. Their next game is Wednesday, April 12, at Woodward Academy.