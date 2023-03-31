The Northgate Lady Vikings lacrosse team improved to 10-3 on the season with a huge area win over Ola High School Tuesday night at Henry Seldon Field. The Vikings are 5-0 in area play and currently in first place.

Senior attack player Kayla Hall led the Vikings on offense with six goals, 13 ground ball controls and six draw controls. Sophomore Nicole Bowne was a solid second for Hall's stellar night, adding two goals, two assists and six ground ball controls.