 NTH File Photo

Former East Coweta Indian and current Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket Nico Senese is off to a fast start in summer ball with the Pulaski River Turtles.

The River Turtles play in the Appalachian League, a collegiate summer baseball league operating in the Appalachian regions of Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.