Former East Coweta Indian and current Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket Nico Senese is off to a fast start in summer ball with the Pulaski River Turtles.
The River Turtles play in the Appalachian League, a collegiate summer baseball league operating in the Appalachian regions of Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.
The league is designed for rising college freshmen and sophomores using wooden bats; its season runs from June through August.
Through the Turtles' first 17 games, Senese is hitting a team-high .310 and eight RBIs as their starting shortstop.
In his freshman season with the Yellow Jackets, Senese hit .311 in 24 games. His best was a 3-for-4 night against the Georgia Bulldogs on March 4.
Senese graduated from East Coweta in 2022. During his senior year, he hit.359 with 28 RBIs, six doubles, five homers and 14 walks.
There is another local connection in Pulaski for the 2023 season. Trinity Christian Head Baseball Coach Tommy Gregg is an assistant on River Turtles Head Coach Clark Crist's staff.
The River Turtles' season concludes on Monday, July 31, and they play their home games in historic Calfee Park, which was built in 1935.