Rivalry week for East Coweta and Newnan started Wednesday night on the softball diamond. It was a special game from start to finish, with the East Coweta Indians winning a classic 1-0.
The game had it all. It started with a tinge of romance when East Coweta Head Coach Franklin DeLoach's mother and father combined to throw out the ceremonial first pitch on the wedding anniversary.
Coach DeLoach said, “It was special, them throwing out the first pitch. Mom and Dad have been married for 60 years, and where are they at on their 60th anniversary? Here with me because Dad will not miss a game, and Mom knew that, so they were both here."
There was a great crowd, including former East Coweta, LSU great Shemiah Sanchez, and national championship winning softball coach Mike Davenport from North Georgia.
On the field, there were some defensive web gems. East Coweta turned a double play in the first inning that was started by Maidson Duffel, and third baseman Gaby Gopie stopped a sure single to left in the top of the seventh and threw the runner out.
There was a moment for the history books. Newnan pitcher Maddie Veal, who has been one of the top players in the county since her first start as a freshman, earned her 500th career strikeout.
Veal and East Coweta pitcher Jada Savage fought an epic battle. Savage allowed three hits and struck out 12, while Veal finished with ten strikeouts. She only made one mistake.
With one out in the top of the state, Madisyn Weathers roped a one-strike pitch to deep left field for the game's only run. It was her seventh home run in the Indians' first ten games.
After the game, Weathers, who missed all of 2022 with an injury, said of the game-winning homerun, "I was just trying to do whatever I could for my team. We just needed one run across the board. That's it. I trusted my pitcher. I know she's got my back and my team's back, so all we needed was one.”
It was the second year in a row the two teams played a one-run game. Last year, the Cougars won 6-5.
Coach DeLoach shared afterward, "It was a great game by Maddie and Jada. It's really a shame that either one of them would get the loss in that. I'm so proud of both. I've known Maddie since she was a little girl, and I'm so proud of her; she will do great things in college. So best of luck and so proud of Maddie.”
Next week, the Indians play three straight days on the road: Monday at McIntosh, Tuesday at Campbell, and Wednesday at Jackson. Newnan travels to Alexandar on Tuesday, then home against Pike County on Wednesday and Langston Hughes on Thursday.