Addy Rogin could have a stranglehold on the Georgia Independent Athletic Association girls tennis title for years to come. The Heritage School eighth grader won the 2023 Class AAA singles championship Tuesday at the Rome Tennis Center.
Rogin entered the 22-player tournament as the fourth seed overall. She defeated Libby Carroll from Valwood and Sofia Garcia from Rivers on Monday to qualify for the quarterfinals.
She swept through Averi Jones from First Presbyterian on Tuesday to reach the finals, where she defeated Brookstone’s Wynn Mayher 6-2 and 6-0 to capture the titles.
Next week, she will join her Heritage teammates in the team tennis championships. The Heritage girls are the seventh seed and will play Stratford Academy, while the Heritage boys are the 10th seed and will face William and Reed.
Both matches are Tuesday morning, April 25, 2023.