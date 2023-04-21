04-22-2023 Heritage Tennis 010.png

Addy Rogin holds the winning bracket from the 2023 GIAA Class AAA state championship, along with Coach Albert Dumas.

Addy Rogin could have a stranglehold on the Georgia Independent Athletic Association girls tennis title for years to come. The Heritage School eighth grader won the 2023 Class AAA singles championship Tuesday at the Rome Tennis Center.

Rogin entered the 22-player tournament as the fourth seed overall. She defeated Libby Carroll from Valwood and Sofia Garcia from Rivers on Monday to qualify for the quarterfinals.