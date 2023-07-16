07-15-2023 Sobataka 010

Alison Sobataka was named the Head Coach for the Newnan Lady Cougars basketball team.

 Provided by Coach Sobataka

There is a new Head Coach for the Newnan Lady Cougars, but she is someone familiar to the Newnan community.

Alison Sobataka took over leadership of the program at the end of the 2023 school year, has overseen summer workout sessions, and will be sitting in the first seat of the Lady Cougars bench when the season begins in November.