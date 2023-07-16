There is a new Head Coach for the Newnan Lady Cougars, but she is someone familiar to the Newnan community.
Alison Sobataka took over leadership of the program at the end of the 2023 school year, has overseen summer workout sessions, and will be sitting in the first seat of the Lady Cougars bench when the season begins in November.
Coach Sobataka is a native of Salisbury, North Carolina, where she graduated from West Rowan High School. She then played four years of college basketball at Columbia College. She has been at Newnan for two years.
Since she does not have immediate family here, she greatly understands the concept of community.
“Everyone treats me like their own. In anything I do, I give it my all. I worked at a small boutique in downtown Newnan (Newnan Mercantile) and enjoyed meeting people in the community and being immersed. I also attend as many Newnan functions and sporting events as possible to support my athletes and fellow coaches.”
Her love of sports started early. She said, “I started playing basketball in the fourth grade, and that is partially where I fell in love with competitive sports. A fun fact about me is I rode horses competitively for about ten years. I decided to focus on basketball in high school!”
As far as going forward, Coach Sobataka hit the ground running.
She said, “Our summer at first was hectic. It was a lot of game planning on how we could make up for lost time. Now we are in a groove, and the girls are starting to buy into the new system. We have focused a lot on reprogramming them, but also, they are getting a lot of support from me.”
She has a clear vision of the future of Newnan basketball: “I want to help girls fall in love with the game, but I also want to meet them where they are and help support them to reach their full potential. If my girls know that someone is in their corner and they are successful not only on the court but in life, then my goal and vision is met.”
There will be something else new for the Lady Cougars as they move into their new arena this season. Coach Sobataka knows how important that will be.
“It will be a special place to all our teams and the Newnan community,” she said. “It is somewhere that our athletes can showcase their talents but also take pride in. I can't wait to see our sports teams win games there but also for us to have student sections and pack the Max Bass full of community support!”
With just four months until the season starts, Coach Sobataka said, "I am excited for these girls to show off their hard work and take pride in rewriting their story as the Newnan women's basketball team!”