High school football wrapped up their first week of practice, and the season got closer. All six teams spent the week working on timing, rotations, and the game's speed.
Soon, game plans will be installed for the opening games, and the Friday night lights will be turned on.
At The Heritage School, Head Coach Jake Copeland will rely on Thomas Scoggins as his quarterback this season. Scoggins is a three-year starter in the Hawks program and was primarily a receiver last season, where he accumulated over 700 yards of receptions. His leadership skills will make this a smooth transition for him.
He will rely on running back Brady Bowman and a strong receiver group that includes Miguel Owens, Landon Freeman, Field Chapman and Dominic DiGullo.
Keshawn Lakes will be the anchor the Hawks will build around on defense.
At Trinity Christian, the offseason has been an opportunity to find out who will be the starting quarterback. David Dallas and Henry Brodnax manned the position for the last four seasons, but someone new will be under center.
The competition has been between senior Jayden Jackman and junior Ronnie Frere. Whoever gets the job will have a couple of running backs behind them to punish the defense. Phoenix Moss and Bakari Hamilton can add large chunks of yardage to take the heat off the quarterback.
Head Coach Kenny Dallas will rely on Cam Matthews, Cam Rodgers and Cody Anderson to anchor the always-tough Lion defense.
Both Heritage and Trinity Christian opened with a scrimmage on Friday night, and both are now in regular-season preparation mode. The Lions play on Friday, Aug. 18, on the road against Woodward Academy, and Heritage will play on Aug. 25 in Alabama at Chambers Academy.