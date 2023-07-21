Tai Peete did not take long to get his feet wet and send baseballs flying.
After formally signing his contract with the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday, Peete stood in the batter’s box in Seattle's Safeco Field and did what he usually does.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
The news you’re reading was written by a local reporter, one of several employed by The Newnan Times-Herald.
For more than 155 years, The Newnan Times-Herald has been Coweta County’s source for independent, local news. We are dedicated to providing readers with accurate and unbiased community journalism.
Our newspaper is an independent, locally owned business with employees who live and work in the Coweta County area.
We ask that you please support our mission by becoming a subscriber for only 22 cents a day.
There aren’t many things 22 cents will buy these days, but you can buy verified, quality journalism that aims to cover the issues that concern you the most.
If you’re already a print subscriber, simply register and log in. There is no extra fee.
If you experience any difficulty accessing our website, please contact us immediately and we’ll ensure you’re taken care of.
The Newnan Times-Herald is here for you. Can you be here for us?
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Tai Peete did not take long to get his feet wet and send baseballs flying.
After formally signing his contract with the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday, Peete stood in the batter’s box in Seattle's Safeco Field and did what he usually does.
With most team coaches and executives watching, he deposited multiple pitches into the outfield seats, including the last deep that got out of the stadium with authority.
This was after he officially signed his 2.5 million contract with the ball club — pretty heady stuff for a young man who is still 20 days away from his 18th birthday.
The Mariners organization had three picks in the first round of the 2023 MLB draft, and they went with three high school players to eventually build around. In addition to Peete, they took infielder Colt Emerson from Ohio and left-handed hitting outfielder Jonny Farmelo from Virginia.
Scott Hunter, the director of scouting for the Mariners, shared, "When you have three first-round picks and are able to add three middle-of-the-field players who are athletic and check pretty much every box on and off the field and have a chance for real upside and star power makes it a fun time to be a scout.”
After the batting practice session, Peete worked on the infield with Mariners coach Perry Hill and got pointers from their major league shortstop J.P. Crawford. Then it was off to manager Scott Servais’ office for introductions and formalities.
The plan is to start the trio out in the Arizona Complex League and keep them together for the minor league ascent of their careers. They would then find themselves back in Seattle and part of a dynamic, young talent wave.
It's a long way from the baseball field at Trinity Christian to Safeco Field in Seattle, but Peete is well into the journey.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.