07-22-2023 Peete 010

Just over a month after graduating from Trinity Christian and three weeks before his 18th birthday, Tai Peete stepped on the field with the Seattle Mariners for his first official workout.

 Courtesy of Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times

Tai Peete did not take long to get his feet wet and send baseballs flying.

After formally signing his contract with the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday, Peete stood in the batter’s box in Seattle's Safeco Field and did what he usually does.