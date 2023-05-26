At 6-foot-3, Senior Tai Peete became the engine that powered the Trinity Christian Lions back to the Georgia High School Association state playoffs after making the leap from Class A Private to 4A in 2023.
Last week, Peete earned the 4-4A Region Player of the Year. Lions Head Coach Tommy Gregg referred to him as the “Game Changer” during the Lions Award Night: "When he was in the game, it changed things.”
In addition to the Region Player of the Year honor, he also earned Trinity Christian’s Most Valuable Player award. "The MVP goes to the guy that had a really good year for us. Obviously, our season wouldn't have been the same without him – what he did, what he brought every day, whether during practice or the game," said Coach Gregg.
For the past two seasons, Peete has been hitting over .400, and this season Trinity Christian went on to finish 18-12 overall and 9-5 in one of the most challenging regions in the state.
The Lions senior has had an impressive final season that has him primed for a bright future in the sport; Peete is committed to playing college baseball at Georgia Tech. He is a five-tool player who has the potential to be a first-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.
Peete signed his National Letter of Intent with the Yellow Jackets in November. And if his name is called during the 2023 MLB Draft? "That's a decision I'll make closer to the time," Peete shared.
For now, he's content that he has been allowed to keep playing baseball and enjoy the game he loves.