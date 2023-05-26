At 6-foot-3, Senior Tai Peete became the engine that powered the Trinity Christian Lions back to the Georgia High School Association state playoffs after making the leap from Class A Private to 4A in 2023.

Last week, Peete earned the 4-4A Region Player of the Year. Lions Head Coach Tommy Gregg referred to him as the “Game Changer” during the Lions Award Night: "When he was in the game, it changed things.”