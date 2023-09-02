There is probably not a minor league fantasy baseball league based on the California league, but if there were, you would want to have Tai Peete on your team.
Peete, assigned to the Modesto Nuts two weeks ago, was hitting home runs for the Trinity Christian Lions just four months ago. Since then, he graduated, got drafted in the first round of the MLB draft, got moved up in the system and last Sunday hit two grand slams in Modesto’s game against the San Jose Giants.
Peete's first grand slam came in the seventh inning when he cleared the bases to create comeback momentum for his team. He followed that up with another grand slam in the eighth inning, which made him responsible for eight of the Nuts’ 12 runs.
Peete finished the game 3-for-6 with eight RBIs, helping the Nuts to a 12-11 extra-inning victory over San Jose.
The two grand slams were the first of Peete's professional career, and they came in just his fourth game at the Single-A level.
Peete's performance on Sunday was just a reminder of his potential. He's a rising star in the Mariners' farm system. After being drafted the 30th overall pick, he made his professional debut in the Rookie-level Arizona Complex League with an impressive start, going 13-for-37 (.351), which earned him the promotion to Modesto.
Peete shared with the MLB Network, “I like it here, especially doing it with some of my close friends. I'm growing relationships, and one of the more important things is establishing good relationships with your teammates. On the baseball side of it, everything from here just gets easier. You start moving up, and you start getting in routines, getting more consistent, that's something I'm for sure working on as I go up."
The Modesto Nuts season goes through Sunday, Sept. 10.