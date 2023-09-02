09-02-2023 Peete 010

Trinity Christian graduate Tai Peete hit two grand slams in a minor league game last Sunday for the Modesto Nuts, just four months after finishing his high school baseball career.

There is probably not a minor league fantasy baseball league based on the California league, but if there were, you would want to have Tai Peete on your team.

Peete, assigned to the Modesto Nuts two weeks ago, was hitting home runs for the Trinity Christian Lions just four months ago. Since then, he graduated, got drafted in the first round of the MLB draft, got moved up in the system and last Sunday hit two grand slams in Modesto’s game against the San Jose Giants.