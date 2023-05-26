It is the postseason for college softball, and former Coweta County players dot the landscape of the game across the country.
Another former East Coweta Indian, Mollie Peacock, and her team, the Georgia Gwinnett Grizzlies, qualified for the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics College World Series in Columbus, Georgia.
Peacock graduated from East Coweta in 2021 and was a member of the 2020 Indian state championship team.
In her first two seasons with the Grizzlies, Peacock has four career wins, including a complete game win on March 11 when she defeated Bacone College from Oklahoma.
In that performance, Peacock only allowed six hits and retired nine consecutive hitters to keep her team in the game until the Grizzlies offense heated up to score 11 runs.
In her senior season at East Coweta, her best game was a 13-0 win over Pebblebrook, where she only allowed one hit and recorded five strikeouts.
Georgia Gwinnett finished the season 43-10 and won the Continental Athletic Conference. They swept their regional, including a 6-5 extra-inning victory over Coastal Georgia, to advance to the World Series. It was their first appearance in the championship tournament since 2019.
The Grizzlies opened with Southern Oregon but lost 5-1 on Wednesday night. That set up an elimination game against Baker University from Kansas.