The National Football League held its annual draft earlier this year in Kansas City.
It’s the only place on earth you’ll find five grown men who drove all the way from Metairie, Louisiana, all wearing identical gold-and-black # 9 jerseys with Mardi Gras beads hanging around their necks, screaming like 12-year-olds girls at a Taylor Swift concert when the Commissioner announces that the New Orleans Saints selected an offensive lineman from Old Dominion with the 103rd pick of the NFL draft.
***
Early in 2020, Delia Owens spoke to a rather large audience at the Columbus (GA) Library about her novel, “Where the Crawdads Sing.” She mentioned her book topped the New York Times Fiction Best Sellers of 2019 (as it did in 2020 as well), and that Reese Witherspoon was courting her to turn the novel into a movie (which she later did). Currently, the book has been on the best seller list for three years and has sold 18 million copies. (The movie didn’t do too poorly, either.) Ms. Owens said it only took her 70 years to become an overnight sensation.
***
Someone recently asked me the following question: “How is it that rookies come into the National Football League and make a difference on day one, while Major League Baseball rookies have to endure and initiation and hazing ritual before getting called up while into their 30’s?”
Now to segue into the subject of this piece: overnight sensations. Specifically, why football players can step right out of college onto the playing field, while baseball players usually spend a few years playing in front of a couple hundred fans and paying for their own sunflower seeds.
Off the top of my head, I quickly fired off this response: “Personnel turnover, most likely, since the average career of an MLB player is two or three decades, and the average career of an NFL player is about 48 minutes.”
Since the question was posed by one of the three or four people who actually respect my opinions on sports, I decided to investigate and provide a better answer. That meant doing some research, so I opened a bott … er, my computer and went to work.
After three or four bott … I mean three or four hours of diligent investigating, here’s what I found:
There are 32 NFL teams, each one with 53 players. That’s 1,696 players, and doesn’t include the number of players on practice squads or playing in ‘minor leagues’ such as the USFL, XFL, and north of the border, the CFL (sorry, hosers – it is what it is).
By comparison, there are 30 MLB teams with 28 players each for a total of 840 players. However, that doesn’t include the number of players in the Minor Leagues such as AAA, AA, High-A, Single-A, Rookie, and Fall. There are also a number of independent baseball leagues in the US and Canada, as well as a large number of international leagues, most notably in Japan and Latin America.
So, doing the math, that means there are approximately four or five dozen professional baseball players for every professional football player. This, of course, increases the chances of an NFL rookie seeing action a lot quicker than an MLB rookie.
But that’s not all.
One other consideration is that MLB management takes their time in determining how players will respond to using wooden bats after using bats made of aluminum in college. (Why does the NCAA use metal bats? Good question. Someone should check into it and let me know. Can you imagine what if would be like if they used a football made out of something other than cowhide? Like balsa wood, for instance. Someone should check into that as well. Let me know if you find out. On second thought – don’t.)
Naturally, a sport as physical and violent as football will lead to substantially more injuries than a sport where the biggest threat of danger is being hit in the groin by a five-ounce bad hop wrapped in cowhide. Thus, the PUTP (physically unable to play) rosters in the NFL are much longer than they are in MLB, giving an NFL rookie has a much better chance of seeing action sooner than an MLB rookie.
Finally, the NFL has a limited pool of players to choose from: that is, collegiate players. That means they won’t be available for the NFL draft for … well, for a couple of years, anyway. Meanwhile, MLB has a plethora of players to choose from: college, high school, and a host of foreign countries where baseball is thought of as its national sport. (Fact: almost 30% of MLB players are from countries other than the United States. By comparison, in the NFL the number of foreign-born players is less than 5%.) While MLB may have a player from somewhere as remote as Curacao on its roster, the best the NFL can do is perhaps have a player from, well, Bloomsburg. (I see you, Jahri Evans!)
So, after extensive and exhaustive research, I learned the best way to answer the original question is this:
Because the average career of an MLB player is two or three decades,
and the average career of an NFL player is about 48 minutes.