Scott Ludwig

Scott Ludwig lives, writes, and runs in Senoia, Georgia.  His latest compilation of 101 columns, Southern Hospitality, complements Southern Charm and Southern Comfort, his first two compilations.  Other books in his Southern Exposure series include Finding the Words, Portraits of the South, and let me tell you a funny story.  All of his books can be found on his author page on Amazon.  

 

The National Football League held its annual draft earlier this year in Kansas City.

It’s the only place on earth you’ll find five grown men who drove all the way from Metairie, Louisiana, all wearing identical gold-and-black # 9 jerseys with Mardi Gras beads hanging around their necks, screaming like 12-year-olds girls at a Taylor Swift concert when the Commissioner announces that the New Orleans Saints selected an offensive lineman from Old Dominion with the 103rd pick of the NFL draft.