Opening on the Game

Normally I would be writing about what happened last week in the State of Georgia and what comes this week, but I decided just for this week to write something else. Just to catch up, our home teams for the most part played to lower competition with the exception of Georgia Southern, who won an exciting game with UAB 49-35.
Being a long-time college football fan and a bit on the old-school side, watching the modern version of the game I lament on the loss of several positions that are now gone from the vernacular of the game. It is understood that things change, but we can still wish that some things remained.
The Middle Linebacker: In today’s defense this position is all but gone as most teams employ a two-line backer set. Their titles are Strong Side, or Sam, and Weak Side, or Will. Gone are the days of the big angry guy in the middle making bone-crushing tackles on running backs. I think back to Dick Butkus, Tommy Nobis and Mike Singletary.
The Fullback: This position is all but gone as most offenses run a shotgun set with a running back set to the side of the quarterback. A few still employ a fullback-type position, primarily Paul Johnson’s spread option, but that position is not a true fullback.
The fullback was usually a bigger player whose job it was to block and open holes for the running back. Also, they were the go-to players to pick up short yardage and usually had very good hands for pass-catching. Think about Larry Csonka, John Riggins or any of our local teams with Stefan Scotton from Tech or Chris McCarthy blocking for Herschel Walker.
The Tight End: Yes, you can say this position still exists, but not in the form it used to be. Today the tight end is basically a bigger wide receiver that is sometimes lined up in the backfield or in a split receiver position. Gone are the days of the big player blocking on the end and going out for the short pass as the tight end usually had the best hands on the team. Think back to Alabama’s Ozzie Newsome.
Honorable mention positions: Some more position names gone are halfback, flanker and wingback. Times change but some of us old-school fans miss some parts of the game.