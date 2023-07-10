There are certain people and events that only come along once in a lifetime.
Nowhere is it more evident than in the world of sports.
I should know. I’ve only been following sports since LBJ was in office, and I wouldn’t hesitate to say that I’ve witnessed things on the diamond, gridiron or hardcourt that will never be duplicated, much less surpassed.
Yes, I heard your thought balloon. Surely you jest.
I jest not. Allow me to share some examples of the athletes and athletic competitions that – unequivocally – are destined to be “once in a lifetime.”
Pitcher Denny McLain won 31 games for the Detroit Tigers in 1968. In 41 starts, he only incurred six losses – two by identical scores of 2-1. His ERA was 1.96 and he pitched 28 complete games. As pitching in Major League Baseball becomes more and more specialized, there will never be a pitcher with that many complete games, and most assuredly they won’t come out on top in 31 of the games they pitch. The most wins by a pitcher since 1968 was Oakland’s Bob Welch in 1990 with 27. Otherwise, in a number of the MLB seasons since 1968, the winningest pitcher had less than 20 wins.
Pete Maravich averaged 44.2 points per game for his three seasons playing basketball for Louisiana State University from 1967 through 1970. Without the luxury of the three-point shot, I might add. Johnny Neumann of Ole Miss averaged 40 points per game the year after Maravich graduated. Other than that, no player has averaged as much as 40 points per game for a single season, let alone an entire career. That would be with the luxury of the three-point shot.
Three professional tennis players – all actively playing at the same time – had 20 or more major championships on their resumes. Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer have 23, 22 and 20 major titles, respectively. Prior to the arrival of these three men, the player with the most major titles, Pete Sampras, had 14. Only five other players have 10 or more in their careers.
Joan Benoit won the first women’s marathon in the 1984 Summer Olympics. It was the first time the Olympics allowed women to compete in footraces longer than 1,500 meters (roughly one mile). The inaugural Olympic women’s marathon wasn’t held until almost two decades after Bobbi Gibb became the first female to run the Boston Marathon – 26.2 miles – when it was commonly believed that women were physiologically incapable of running more than 1 ½ miles.
MLB’s Pete Rose amassed 4,256 hits in his 24-year career. Number two on the list is Ty Cobb with 4,189. No other player has as much as 3,800 in their careers. The player currently with the most hits is already in his 21st season, and barely has more than 3,000 hits. Other than that, you can count the number of players with 2,000 hits or more on one hand.
Michael Jordan led the Chicago Bulls to three consecutive National Basketball Association champions – a “threepeat” – twice. Jordan was the NBA’s Rookie of the Year, Most Valuable Player (five times), First Team All-NBA (10 times), and All-Star game MVP (three times). He set an NBA record by winning 10 scoring titles – seven of them consecutively which matched Wilt Chamberlain – and retired with the NBA’s highest scoring average (30.1 ppg). After his retirement, he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Jordan also won an NCAA Championship as a player at the University of North Carolina and two Olympic gold medals competing for the US basketball team.
In professional golf I hit the trifecta, as I saw the most charismatic player in history (Arnold Palmer), the most dominant player in history (Jack Nicklaus), and the most amazing player in history (Tiger Woods). Arnie’s good looks, captivating personality, and aggressive style of play made him the game’s first television celebrity. His victory in the 1958 Masters Tournament was the cornerstone of “Arnie’s Army.” Jack, Arnie’s “rival,” took over golf’s spotlight by winning 18 major championships and finishing as runner up another 19 times. In all, Nicklaus finished in the top five of the four major championships an astonishing 56 times. Tiger could have raised the bar set by Nicklaus even higher had it not been a series of unfortunate events in his personal life. As it is, Woods won 15 majors – including the 2008 US Open playing with only one good leg – and 67 other tournaments for a total of 82, a record he shares with Sam Snead (whom I also saw).
There were so many others as well. For the sake of brevity I won’t provide any commentary. Quite honestly, none is necessary:
Magic – Bird.
Nadia’s Perfect 10.
The first Super Bowl, then known as the AFL-NFL World Championship Game.
Joe Namath’s guaranteed victory over the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III.
Nolan Ryan’s seven no-hitters.
Bear Bryant’s six National Championships, followed by the seven of Nick Saban.
The Miracle on Ice.
Hank Aaron’s pursuit of Babe Ruth.
Atlanta’s stellar pitching rotation of Glavine, Maddux and Smoltz.
Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs’ Battle of the Sexes.
Tom Brady’s seven Super Bowl wins.
Lew Alcindor – Elvin Hayes.
Emmitt Smith.
Miami Dolphins’ perfect season.
The births of Monday Night Football and March Madness.
Lebron James.
Cassius Clay, and then Muhammad Ali.
Coach K. Dean Smith. Bobby Knight.
Secretariat, then Seattle Slew.
John Wooden and the dominance of UCLA in college basketball …
… and the dominance of the Southeastern Conference in college football.
Wilt Chamberlain scores 100 points.
Four 20-game winners on the 1971 Baltimore Orioles’ pitching staff.
Boston Red Sox breaks an 86-year curse.
Chicago Cubs ends a 108-year dry spell.
OJ Simpson and Bruce Jenner. That is, the ‘before’ versions when they were known for playing football and winning decathlons, respectively.
Everything and everyone mentioned here happened during my lifetime. When it comes to sports, I’ve truly been blessed to have a front row seat.
Should the sports fans of tomorrow be nearly as lucky, they’re in for a real treat.