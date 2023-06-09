After a stellar four-year career with the Washington Huskies softball team, former East Coweta Indian and 2019 National Gatorade Softball Player of the Year Kelley Lynch has entered the transfer portal as a Graduate Transfer.
Accordingly, she will have one year of eligibility remaining at the school of her choice. According to National Collegiate Athletic Association rules, Lynch must be going to a graduate school that has softball.
During her time as a Husky, Lynch had a career of 3.31 ERA, with 25 wins, 308 strikeouts, and a .199 opponent batting average. At the plate, she's a career .268 hitter with 20 home runs and 96 RBIs.
In addition to her college career, Lynch’s resume is impeccable. She was Gatorade Georgia Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019. She won a Premier Girls Fastpitch national championship, claimed back-to-back Georgia state championships, and won a World Cup with USA Junior National Team.
She just finished her season at the College World Series in Oklahoma City. In the Huskies' opening win against Utah, Lynch went 2-for-3 and scored a run.
In other transfer news, another former Lady Indian also entered the portal. 2021 graduate Olivia Cook has played the past two seasons at South Carolina and put her name on the portal list.