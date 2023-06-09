Kelley_Lynch.png
After a stellar four-year career with the Washington Huskies softball team, former East Coweta Indian and 2019 National Gatorade Softball Player of the Year Kelley Lynch has entered the transfer portal as a Graduate Transfer.

Accordingly, she will have one year of eligibility remaining at the school of her choice. According to National Collegiate Athletic Association rules, Lynch must be going to a graduate school that has softball.