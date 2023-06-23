06-24-2023 Obi 010

Zach Obi, a 2018 graduate of Central Christian, is preparing for his senior season of college football with the West Georgia Wolves.

There is always an athlete that competes and preserves but always seems to fly under the radar when it comes to attention. Zach Obi is a perfect example; he is about to start his senior season with the West Georgia Wolves.

Obi graduated from Central Christian in 2018 and played all over the field during his time there. At 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, he was a fixture at defensive end and, during his career, played multiple positions.