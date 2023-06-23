There is always an athlete that competes and preserves but always seems to fly under the radar when it comes to attention. Zach Obi is a perfect example; he is about to start his senior season with the West Georgia Wolves.
Obi graduated from Central Christian in 2018 and played all over the field during his time there. At 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, he was a fixture at defensive end and, during his career, played multiple positions.
Current Crusader Head Coach Joey Farlow said, "He is just an awesome kid and a great football player; he comes from a great family. He played anywhere we needed him to while he was here and was good at it."
After graduating from Central, Obie signed to play with the Point University Skyhawks. In two seasons there, he played 22 games on the defensive line and had 39 tackles and 3.5 sacks.
In 2020, he transferred to West Georgia, but the season was canceled due to COVID.
After not getting to play at all in 2021, Obi switched to the offensive side of the ball and played tight end.
He had two receptions for the Wolves, including an eight-yard catch against Delta State and a six-yarder against Shorter.
Now, six years after playing his final game for Central Christian, Obi is going into the 2023 season with the Wolves with the opportunity to get significant playing time. Preservation does indeed pay off.
Obi and the Wolves open their 2023 season at home on Thursday night, Aug. 31 against Limestone College.