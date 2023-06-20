A Sports Satire
In case you missed it, the Stanley Cup Finals, which determined the champion of the National Hockey League, was between a team from Florida, where people migrate to because it’s usually warm, and a team from Nevada, where people can’t wait to get away from because it’s unusually hot.
I mention it because it’s kind of ironic that the world champions of hockey – a sport played on ice and invented by a French-Canadian (Wolfgang Puck. The more you know.) would be a team whose home base is located somewhere in the deserts of Nevada.
History will tell us that Canada once dominated the National Hockey League, most notably the Montreal Canadians (24 championships) and the Toronto Maple Leafs (13 championships). Prior to 1993, between Montreal and Toronto, they’d won a total of 37 Stanley Cups - compared to just 31 for every other team combined.
With that in mind, would you be surprised if I told you that the last team from Canada to win the Stanley Cup was 30 years ago?
Don’t be, because it’s true. Montreal last won it back in 1993. Since then, all of the champions have been from the United States. In fact, eight of them are even based in states known for warm weather: Florida and California with three each, and one apiece for Texas and Nevada. Boy, how the times have changed. Canada, a country that was once so dominant in the sport has now become – to be honest – pretty submissive.
So what’s the deal with Canada lately? Has the country lost its competitive spirit? Let’s take a closer look by examining some of the other sports teams from the Great White North are participating in (notice how I didn’t use the word ‘competing?’).
National Basketball Association: The Toronto Raptors have won one NBA title (2019), which isn’t too bad considering the fact that they’ve only had a team since 1995. However, the Vancouver Grizzlies, who also joined the league the same year (1995), have yet to win a title - although they’ve been in the playoffs a total of 13 times. Then again, in the NBA, it’s almost impossible to miss the playoffs – unless the team has more losses than wins during the regular season. In other words, mediocrity makes the cut in the NBA, which works out well for a country fielding rather mediocre teams. Canada, for instance. (Incidentally, the Raptors have been in the playoffs 13 times as well. The only difference between them and the Grizzlies is that they were a bit better than mediocre when they captured the title in 2019.)
Major League Baseball: The Montreal Expos – surprise! – haven’t been around since 2004. In their 36 years of existence, they made the playoffs just once: in the strike-shortened season of 1981. As for the other baseball team from Canada, the Toronto Blue Jays, who have been around since 1977, have played in the postseason nine times and won two World Series victories in back-to-back years. That would be 1992 and 1993, the latter being the same year the Montreal Canadians last captured the Stanley Cup.
National Football League: There are no teams from Canada in the NFL; they have a league of their own. The Canadian Football League, as the name implies, play football. However, not by the same rules that govern the NFL. For example, in Canada the field is both longer and wider, there are 12 players per team on the field instead of the NFL’s 11, and teams only are allowed three downs on each possession instead of four. Also, there are no fair catches in the CFL, making the sport (a) more exciting and (b) much more dangerous. One last thing: the Canadian version of the Super Bowl is called the Grey Cup. It’s named in honor of Earl Grey, who I’m pretty sure invented tea (but don’t take my word for it).
Professional tennis: The top-ranked male Canadian tennis player is Felix Auger-Aliassime; the top-ranked female is Bianca Andreescu. No explanation necessary, right?
Professional golf: Top-ranked Canadian male? Corey Conners. Top-ranked female? Brooke Henderson. Although to be fair, Nick Taylor became the first countryman to win the Canadian Open in 69 years a couple of weeks ago. To be equally fair to the American golfers, half of them weren’t playing in the tournament, and those that were playing were just a bit preoccupied with the upsetting news that the PGA would be merging with the despised LIV, the tour backed by dirty money from Saudi Arabia.
Professional boxing: The top-ranked Canadian heavyweight boxer is Jaye Byard. He is the current Western Canadian Champion. He’s had a total of four fights in his career, half of which he’s lost. Let’s keep going.
Professional bowling: Bowling is about as exciting as collecting stamps. That makes it a hobby, not a sport.
Professional racing: See ‘professional bowling.’
The Olympics: Canada has won 77 gold medals in the Winter Olympics (the United States has won 113). Canada has won 70 gold medals in the Summer Olympics (1,061 for Team USA). As there are almost 10 times as many people in the United States as there are in Canada, the athletes north of our border haven’t done too poorly in international competition – if you don’t take into account that nasty incident with Ben Johnson a while back (you’ll have to research this one on your own; I’m Googled out from checking out the Canadian Football League).
In summary, to answer the original question of “What’s the deal with Canada lately,” look no further than this comment about their national pastime, hockey, from a notable sports commentator from the Great White North:
It pains me to say this, but it’s honestly the most boring thing out there.
I don’t see the fun in playing it, it’s even more boring to watch, and the best part is the fights.
Which still puts me to sleep.
I can’t say why exactly it bores me so much,
but it could be because of ‘our’ love for the game.
Such a terrible, terrible sport.
I’ll stick to watching MMA.
As they say, with friends like that …
And in Canada, sports needs all the friends – and fans - it can get.