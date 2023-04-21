The Northgate Vikings swept their season-ending three-game series against Drew to claim the final playoff spot from Region 3-5A.
They won both ends of a doubleheader on Tuesday and closed out the regular season on Wednesday at home. They outscored Drew 53-1 in the three games.
The Vikings head into the playoffs on their hottest streak of the season, winning five of their last seven.
Sam Marvin led with three RBI in the first game, Bryce Oswalt had three RBI in the second game, and Ben Traxler had five RBI in the final game.
It was also senior night on Wednesday; Head Coach Todd Herrington and his staff recognized the Vikings' five senior players: Ben Traxler, Chase Arrington, Heath Moore, James DuBose, and Matthew Screws.
The Vikings now look toward their first-round opponent, the Decatur Bulldogs (20-6), who are the champions of Region 4-5A. They will play a doubleheader on Monday and an if game on Tuesday, if needed.