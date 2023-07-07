After a stellar high school career at Northgate, Nichal Johnson has made quite a home for himself with the Ohio Northern Polar Bears.
Johnson, a 2019 graduate of Northgate, enters his senior season at the Ada, Ohio, university as a three-starter at defensive end. He has appeared in 29 games in his college career with two starts.
He has been named Honorable Mention All-Ohio Athletic Conference as a 2020 Academic All-American. He has accumulated 120 career tackles, 14.5 sacks, and 27.5 tackles for loss in his time there.
He had a career game last season against Wilmington when he had nine tackles, two, and two-and-a-half sacks. The Polar Bears won that game 21-13 in the snow.
During his senior year at Northgate in 2018, Johnson was named to the All-Region 5-6A team. He had 34 tackles and eight sacks for the Vikings team that qualified for the state playoffs.
The Polar Bears and Johnson open the 2023 season on the road against Alma College in Michigan on Saturday, Sept 2, 2023.