The Northgate Vikings team had a solid finish to their 2023 season when they finished as state runner-up in Class 5A. Playing at the Cartersville Country Club, the Vikings fell to the state champion, Cambridge High School, by 10 strokes.
The Vikings finished day one in third place but overcame host Cartersville High School and secured second by a slim margin of two strokes.
The Northgate lineup included Price Burdette, Landon Noble, Jackson Cavanaugh, Will Buckholtz, Will Coffman and Nathan Benson.
In the individual scoring, Burdette finished 12th, and Noble came in 15th.
In other team action, the Newnan Cougars finished 10th in Class 6A, and the Trinity Christian Lady Lions finished 10th in Class 4A.
The Cougars team included AJ Salierno, who finished seventh individually, along with Aiden Zimmerman, Jackson Hale, Taylor Drake McCoy Woodham and David Pope.
The Trinity Christian Lady Lions team included Jessalyn Sutton, Kate Sweitzer, Maddy Arant and Katie Williamson.