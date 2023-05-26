05-27-2023 Northgate Golf 010

The Northgate Vikings golf team finished as the 2023 runner-up at the Class 5A State Golf Championship in Cartersville.

 provided by Northgate Golf

The Northgate Vikings team had a solid finish to their 2023 season when they finished as state runner-up in Class 5A. Playing at the Cartersville Country Club, the Vikings fell to the state champion, Cambridge High School, by 10 strokes.

The Vikings finished day one in third place but overcame host Cartersville High School and secured second by a slim margin of two strokes.