The journey to make it back to Columbus for the state softball finals began Tuesday night for the Northgate Lady Vikings, and they took a successful first step.
They traveled to Peachtree City to play the McIntosh Lady Chiefs and put a strain on the home team's scoreboard with a 17-5 victory. Northgate scored in every inning, and all nine hitters in the Northgate lineup reached base during the game.
It was 2-0 after the Lady Vikings batted in the top of the first; Ella Oswalt and Savannah Chitnis each drew bases-loaded walks to begin the offensive onslaught. In addition to 14 hits, Northgate added nine walks in the contest.
The Jackson sisters, Harmony and Journey, combined to go 5-for-7 with seven runs scored and six RBIs. Addie Mease also drove in three runs with a couple of hits.
While the offense was doing work, Jacke Burns and Chitnis combined to earn the victory from the circle. Burns pitched the first three innings, and Chitnis pitched the two final scoreless frames. The game ended after five innings because of the mercy rule.
Northgate returned home on Thursday against Northside Columbus and dropped that one 11-1. Kellie Nalin had two hits, and Harmony Jackson drove in the run with a bases-loaded walk.
The region schedule continues next week when the Lady Vikings travel to Harris County for a doubleheader on Tuesday night.