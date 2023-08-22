The annual Georgia Dugout Club softball tournament returned to East Coweta on Friday night. The event allows the teams to ramp up their competition as they prepare for the upcoming region schedule.
East Coweta and Northgate played two games; the Lady Indians defeated Tatnall Square 7-5 in the opener and blew out Stockbridge in the nightcap, 14-1. Northgate dropped two close games, one to Tatnall Square, 4-0, and the other to Strong Rock, 6-2.
In the Indians' first game, Madison Duffel, Addie Joiner, Jada Savage and Payton Roberson each recorded two hits to lead the East Coweta offense.
Sophia Santiago hit a three-run triple to give the Lady Indians a 6-0 lead, and Savage pitched a complete game against a strong Tatnall Square lineup to earn the victory.
Against Stockbridge, Madisyn Weathers homered, and Rylee Gordy and Mallory Lumpkins drove in two en route to the win. From the circle, Maggie Stubbs and Camryn Horton combined to earn the victory.
On Saturday, the Lady Indians played two more games in Woodstock; they dropped their first game of the year against Gordon Lee and finished the weekend with a 5-2 win over Cherokee.
After Northgate lost their first game to Tatnall Square, they visited Senoia's Leroy Johnson Park to face Strong Rock in their second game. Head Coach Carleigh Baker went with a couple of freshmen to pitch the game, and they were impressive. Ella Coburn and Savannah Chitnis combined to allow four hits and two earned runs.
Harmony Jackson led the offense with two hits.
The Lady Indians start their region schedule this week and have a game on Wednesday against Newnan. Northgate will host Northside Columbus on Thursday night.