The annual Georgia Dugout Club softball tournament returned to East Coweta on Friday night. The event allows the teams to ramp up their competition as they prepare for the upcoming region schedule.

East Coweta and Northgate played two games; the Lady Indians defeated Tatnall Square 7-5 in the opener and blew out Stockbridge in the nightcap, 14-1. Northgate dropped two close games, one to Tatnall Square, 4-0, and the other to Strong Rock, 6-2.