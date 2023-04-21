On Wednesday afternoon, the top-seeded Newnan High School boys tennis team defeated Etowah High School in the first round of the Georgia High School Association State Tournament.

All the matches were close and intense, but the Cougars ultimately took the win when Reese Robertson defeated his opponent in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1. Wyatt Welden and Eli Walton won the line two doubles with a tiebreaker win in the third set 6-1, 4-6, 6-6 (6-2 tiebreaker).