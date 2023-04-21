On Wednesday afternoon, the top-seeded Newnan High School boys tennis team defeated Etowah High School in the first round of the Georgia High School Association State Tournament.
All the matches were close and intense, but the Cougars ultimately took the win when Reese Robertson defeated his opponent in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1. Wyatt Welden and Eli Walton won the line two doubles with a tiebreaker win in the third set 6-1, 4-6, 6-6 (6-2 tiebreaker).
Robert Ward battled the heat and his opponent to win in the third set 6-3, 5-7, 6-3. Grant Robertson stood his ground against a formidable opponent to win after losing the first set 5-7, 6-4, 6-3. Reed Miller and Jaret Webb played a tough match and took their opponents to three sets 3-6, 6-4, 3-6.
The Cougars will face Blessed Trinity in the second round on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 2 p.m.
In other local GHSA local playoff tennis, the Newnan Lady Cougars fell to River Ridge, while both East Coweta teams lost to Valdosta.
The Northgate teams did win and will also play in the second-round next week. The Lady Vikings will host Ware County, while the boys team will travel to Union Grove.