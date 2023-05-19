It has been a breakout season for former Newnan Lady Cougar KK Madrey. The sophomore led the Liberty Flames to the 2023 NCAA Women’s Softball Tournament. The Flames travel to Los Angeles to play in the regional hosted by UCLA.
It will be Madrey's second consecutive appearance in the women’s tournament.
Madrey graduated from Newnan in 2021. In her senior season for Head Coach Carrie Gilmore, Madrey hit .588 with 28 stolen bases, 18 RBIs, five triples and two home runs.
She played her freshman year of college for the Louisiana State Tigers, where she was primarily used as a pinch runner. She was third on the team in stolen bases with seven and scored 14 points.
A change of scenery did Madrey well. She transferred to Liberty and led the Flames with a .349 average this season. She also stole 25 bases and was only caught once.
Liberty received an at-large berth for the first time in program history. The Lady Flames are making their sixth all-time appearance at the NCAA Division I Softball Championship and third in a row.
In addition to Liberty, the other teams in the regional are UCLA, Grand Canyon and San Diego State. The Flames open the regional against the San Diego State Aztecs.
The Los Angeles regional championship will be held Sunday afternoon, May 21, with the winner advancing to the Super Regionals.