Former Newnan Lady Cougar KK Madrey (No. 10) will play in her second consecutive NCAA Division 1 Softball Championship. She led the Liberty Lady Flames to their first-ever at-large berth.

It has been a breakout season for former Newnan Lady Cougar KK Madrey. The sophomore led the Liberty Flames to the 2023 NCAA Women’s Softball Tournament. The Flames travel to Los Angeles to play in the regional hosted by UCLA.

It will be Madrey's second consecutive appearance in the women’s tournament.