It has been a fantastic turnaround for the Newnan Lady Cougars lacrosse team under Head Coach Jake Oldham.
The team’s 11 wins this past season was the same number they had for the last three years combined.
The Lady Cougars finished third in Area 8 and qualified for the state playoffs, where they lost in the first round to Richmond Hill.
The overall improvement has certainly not gone unnoticed. Six players earned All-Area honors, with one, junior Katie Cook, getting All-State recognition.
In addition to Cook, seniors Lydia Lewis and Chelsea Reyes were named to the All-Area first team. At the same time, Bella Scarano, Mia Redick and Lucy Tilson were All-Area second team.
Coach Oldham looked back on the season with a sense of pride: “I’m proud of the steps we took this year. Getting back to being a playoff team was a goal we set for ourselves headed into the season, and we were excited to reach that goal.”
He continued, “We had a lot of first-year players join us and buy into our process and goals, and it speaks volumes of the culture these girls are creating for Newnan lacrosse. I'm honored to lead such a great group, and I can't wait to see where they go from here.”
A strong foundation is under construction, and over time, there will be more players to follow Cook on that all-state team, more Coweta Cup opportunities and more playoff wins.
Rob Grubbs is sports editor for The Newnan Times-Herald. He can be reached at rob@newnan.com
