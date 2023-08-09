One of the best feelings of fall football camp is when you can play someone else. After a week of practice and hitting each other, the Newnan Cougars went on the road Friday night to face the Griffin Bears in a preseason scrimmage.

As they typically are, this scrimmage was a little rough around the edges. The players are still learning their assignments and each other, but some glimpses of 2023 emerged on the turf field of Griffin’s Memorial Stadium.