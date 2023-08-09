One of the best feelings of fall football camp is when you can play someone else. After a week of practice and hitting each other, the Newnan Cougars went on the road Friday night to face the Griffin Bears in a preseason scrimmage.
As they typically are, this scrimmage was a little rough around the edges. The players are still learning their assignments and each other, but some glimpses of 2023 emerged on the turf field of Griffin’s Memorial Stadium.
First and foremost, the Newnan defense will be a scrappy bunch. They constantly pressured the Griffin quarterback with their defensive front, which completely neutralized what the Bears were trying to do.
Jaxon White and Caleb Reid applied constant pressure on the Bear offense, disrupting their rhythm throughout the evening. The Cougars defense also forced a couple of fumbles and converted one into a safety right before halftime.
Head Coach Chip Walker played all three candidates for the starting quarterback position, and they are incredibly talented. Brodie Campbell, Hayes Maginnis and Jeb Baggett alternated possessions, and each had some good moments.
Campbell had the highlight when he found Jeremiah George over the middle for a 70-yard touchdown pass on a seam route that split the Griffin secondary.
The running game showed glimpses as well. Jalon Teagle had a 37-yard run that almost scored a touchdown in the third quarter; The play featured solid run blocking by the lineman up front. The Cougars can run the ball to take some of the pressure off whoever will be directing the offense.
A victory sent the Cougars back to Newnan with more confidence, and now it is time to prepare for the regular season.
The Cougars have three non-region games to prepare for the rigors of Region 5-6A. At Drake Stadium, they open with the Class 3A state champion Sandy Creek in the Coweta-Fayette Classic on Saturday, Aug. 19.
They have a short turnaround after that when they return to Drake to play rival East Coweta just six days later. They close out the first portion of their schedule against Kendrick on the road.
Then the region grind starts when the Cougars travel to Paulding County on Friday, Sept. 15.