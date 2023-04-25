For the Newnan Cougars, the assignment was tough.
They opened their 2023 baseball playoffs Saturday at home against the Etowah Eagles (17-13) from Region 6-6A. The Cougars were eliminated when the Joe Pope Field dust settled Saturday night, and their season concluded.
After falling behind in the first game, the Cougars scored three late runs to build momentum going into game two.
Carson Daniel singled home Cam Barnes in the bottom of the fifth, Garrett McGee hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh, and Wills Maginnis followed with a single that scored Dax Kilby. In the end, the Cougars dropped Game One 12-3.
Etowah got off to a quick start in game two; they took a 3-0 lead right at the beginning. The Cougars responded with a run in the top of the second when Dylan Davis scored on an Etowah miscue to pull within two at 3-1.
The Eagles pulled away from there. They won the game and the series 10-1 to advance to the second round.
The Cougars got hits from Kilby, Ben Edge, Maginnis and Gus Anderson. Davis pitched the final frame of the season for the Cougars and had a perfect inning with a strikeout.