Former Newnan Cougar lacrosse scoring machine Jack Johnstone has kept the pace up in college. In his senior season at Newnan, Johnstone scored 63 goals and added 28 assists during their Coweta Cup-winning season.

After his freshman season in 2022, which saw him score 33 goals, Johnstone turned up the volume this year by leading his team, the Rollins Tars, to a Sunshine State Conference championship.