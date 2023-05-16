Former Newnan Cougar lacrosse scoring machine Jack Johnstone has kept the pace up in college. In his senior season at Newnan, Johnstone scored 63 goals and added 28 assists during their Coweta Cup-winning season.
After his freshman season in 2022, which saw him score 33 goals, Johnstone turned up the volume this year by leading his team, the Rollins Tars, to a Sunshine State Conference championship.
The tournament win earned them the second seed in the NCAA lacrosse tournament, where they faced the fifth seeded Lenoir Rhyne in the first round. Unfortunately, Rollins dropped a 14-8 contest to close their 2023 campaign.
Johnstone finished the season with a team-high 51 goals, adding 13 assists.
His best game of the year was on April 22 when he scored seven goals against Florida Tech in Rollin's 15-12 win. He added four goals in the conference tournament and had one against Lenoir Rhyne in the playoffs.
While at Newnan, Johnstone had five goals and two assists in the Cougars' Coweta Cup-clinching win over East Coweta. Twice during the season, he scored seven goals, including matches against Trinity Christian and McEachern.