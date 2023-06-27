20230628 SPORT Cutline Newnan 12U.jpg

From left are, front, Caleb Myers, Wade Colton, William Colton and Brayden Baker; second row, Skyler Haynes, Drake Belcher, Dacey Belcher, Braden Hill, Emerson Nolde and Tucker Herbert; third row, Evan Hill, Clint Nolder, Chris Colton and Jacob Herbert.

 Photo courtesy Jeff Belcher

The Newnan 12U Gold All-Star team, from the Newnan Youth Athletic Association, finished in second place in the State championship tournament over Father's Day weekend in Covington. 