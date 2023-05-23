The East Coweta Indians football team gave their fans a first look Friday night in the spring scrimmage game at Garland Shoemake Memorial Stadium. The early assessment:; talent all over the field, albeit young and inexperienced players.

A scrimmage is designed to put players in game situations to see how they perform. Some wide-eyed young men were standing on the sidelines, but they showed glimpses of speed and athleticism, and the defense likes to hit people.