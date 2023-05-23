The East Coweta Indians football team gave their fans a first look Friday night in the spring scrimmage game at Garland Shoemake Memorial Stadium. The early assessment:; talent all over the field, albeit young and inexperienced players.
A scrimmage is designed to put players in game situations to see how they perform. Some wide-eyed young men were standing on the sidelines, but they showed glimpses of speed and athleticism, and the defense likes to hit people.
Flenn Larkin, Deangelo Robinson, Malachi Dugger, Tyler Cobb, Tyler Horsley and Aiden Cagle played with physicality and toughness.
On offense, there is wide-open competition at quarterback. Cohen Peeples got the start and was followed by Andrew Shoch, Jax Bowles, Daniel Seman, Garrett Grantham and Ryler Duron. Peeples, an upcoming junior, is the only upperclassman; the rest are sophomores and freshmen.
Shoch had a bright moment when he found freshman Walter Maestre for a long touchdown pass. Dugger had a big play on defense when he returned a fumble for a touchdown.
With their top running back, Dionte Jones, held out of action to recover from a slight injury, junior Josh Burts got the start at running back. He later gave way to freshman Ricky Howell, who was able to squeeze through the blocks of his offensive line for some nice runs.
The offensive line showed early to be the strength of the Indian offense. Head Coach John Small will depend on them to pave the way for his young skill players.
The Indians finished last season 6-4 in the regular season and a third-place finish in Region 2-7A. They lost in the first round of the state playoffs to Camden County.
With spring practice over, the Indians have 86 days until they open their 2023 season against the Starr's Mill Panthers in the Coweta-Fayette Classic.
East Coweta Indians 2023 Football Schedule
Aug. 19 vs. Starr’s Mill (at Newnan in the Coweta/Fayette Classic).
Sept. 15 at Lowndes County