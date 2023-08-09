The new-look Heritage Hawks traveled to Atlanta on Friday to play Mount Bethel Academy in their 2023 preseason scrimmage game. They learned that although some names have changed, the commitment to excellence is the same.
Thomas Scoggins got his first start at quarterback in his career. Last year, he had over 700 receiving yards as a wideout, but this year, he is in control of the offense. He had a promising debut with a passing and rushing touchdown.
The running game will shift to the shoulders of Brady Bowman. He scored the game's first touchdown on an acrobatic cross-field run from 40 yards out. Hawk Dominic Digulio also scored a touchdown on a pass from backup quarterback Pickett Howell.
The defense was dominant. They shut out Mount Bethel and got tremendous contributions from defensive end Keyshawn Lakes and Landon Freeman, who had an interception.
The Hawks defenders only allowed four first downs in the game.
The Hawks open their regular season on Aug. 25 on the road against Chambers Academy in Phenix City, Alabama. Heritage's first home game will be on Sept. 8, when they play Mount Zion, Carrollton.