The new-look Heritage Hawks traveled to Atlanta on Friday to play Mount Bethel Academy in their 2023 preseason scrimmage game. They learned that although some names have changed, the commitment to excellence is the same.

Thomas Scoggins got his first start at quarterback in his career. Last year, he had over 700 receiving yards as a wideout, but this year, he is in control of the offense. He had a promising debut with a passing and rushing touchdown.