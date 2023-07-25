EDITORS NOTE – Have you attended a local sporting event and wondered, ‘Where does the name come from?’ We are diving into the history of our local facilities to find the origin behind the name through the series – Namesakes.
Once standing tall as the epicenter of Newnan athletics, this long-standing ballpark lives a quieter life now, but Pickett Field still holds whispers and memories from a glorious past.
Pickett Field was constructed in 1926 and took the place of Lee Park, which was the previous athletic facility on Jefferson Street. However, it was known as the Newnan Athletic Field.
The first home game was on Friday, Oct. 15, 1926, against Gordon Institute. According to The Newnan Herald’s story that day, there were two entrances to the field, one on Wesley Street and one on Temple Avenue. The news account added, “The new field is in shape to play on, although there is no fence around it.”
The facility would take on its name just a few years later.
B.F. Pickett was a well-known state-wide educator. Mr. Pickett graduated from the University of Georgia and later completed post-graduate work at the University of Chicago. While there, Pickett played football for the renowned Amos Alonzo Stagg.
Pickett came to Newnan in 1901 and resigned five years later to take an opportunity in Barnesville and Savannah. He returned to Newnan in 1917 as the superintendent.
While at Newnan, he also helped organize the fourth district athletic association, which sponsored athletic and literary contests for the area. Unfortunately, Mr. Pickett passed away after a brief illness on Jan. 8, 1929, at 58.
Less than a month later, friends of Pickett, along with the Newnan Rotary Club and Kiwanis Club, went to the Newnan City Council to request the name be officially changed to Pickett Field.
In its heyday, Pickett Field was two venues in one. The football field was adjacent to the baseball diamond. Newnan and Central High School both called the gridiron their own until Drake Stadium opened in 1966.
The baseball field, which proudly stands today as a reminder of Newnan sports history, hosted high school, youth, and professional minor-league baseball during its career.
The Newnan Browns joined the Georgia-Alabama League in 1946, and Pickett Field’s seating was upgraded to allow for 3,000 guests. The team drew 90,000 fans in 65 home dates that year.
In a unique scheduling format, all games were played at night, and no Sunday games were allowed. Additionally, because of the proximity of the league cities, there was a one-at-home, one-on-the-road schedule.
The Wesley Street Gym, which still sits behind the right field wall, was used as a strength test. Those members of the Georgia-Alabama League who hit home run balls over the building earned a unique level of bragging rights.
Former Brown Claude Shoemake was a fan favorite who routinely parked balls over the roof. The gym also doubled as the dressing room for the home and visiting teams.
The final Newnan Browns game at Pickett was Sept. 6, 1950, when they lost 2-1 in the Georgia-Alabama playoffs against Alexander City. The Newnan High School baseball team kept the excitement by winning a state championship in 1951.
The final appearance in an official game by the Newnan Cougars football team was a 16-13 loss to Henry County, on Nov. 15, 1965.
The facility still sits as proud as ever; it has been upgraded recently and looks ready to host a youth recreation game immediately. It is a testament to the sports legacy that the community has produced over the years, one that continues to this day.