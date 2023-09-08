EDITOR’S NOTE – Have you attended a local sporting event and wondered, ‘Where does the name come from?’ We are diving into the history of our local facilities to find the origin behind the name through the series – Namesakes.
Today’s story concerns Coach Henry Seldon, a legendary coach, administrator, father and community leader. Coach Seldon's grandson, Chris, shared his memories of a man who was larger than life.
Northgate’s football field was dedicated in honor of Coach Seldon on Friday, Sept. 3, 1999, before their game against Brookstone.
My full name is Christopher Henry Seldon. I am named after my dad, Christopher Stanley Seldon, and my grandfather, Henry Seldon. I currently work as a teacher and coach at East Coweta High School.
Most of my predecessors were educators. Because of that, I decided to pursue a career in education to continue the legacy my family started here. I coach basketball and Track and Field at East Coweta High School and teach ninth grade English Language Arts.
My path to becoming a coach was not a conventional one. I only planned on teaching when hired at East Coweta High School. My mentor, Tyrone Tate, and my father convinced me to start coaching.
I began my coaching career by coaching ninth grade basketball under the tutelage of Royal Maxwell and track and field under the leadership of Martin Benavidez. Since then, I have been a part of five successful basketball and track and field seasons at East Coweta High, and I have seen many student-athletes continue their athletic careers in college.
I would not have been a part of this if I was not convinced to start coaching. The main thing that convinced me to start coaching was the memory of my grandfather, Henry Seldon, and his legacy.
Recently, I read an article about my grandfather and how he is the Third All-Time winning coach in Coweta County. It mentioned how he was mistakenly overlooked in a previous article because records of his accomplishments in the county were not officially recorded.
They were passed down orally through the stories from members of the community. As his grandson, I want to share who my grandfather was through my perspective.
My grandfather, Henry Seldon, was a great man. As far as I can remember, I’ve always heard stories about him. I have listened to stories from various sources like my father, my dentist, members of my church, and people I run into around town, and I even hear stories about him at my job from co-workers, parents, etc.
Most of the things I know about him have come from other people speaking about him and what he did for this community.
My grandfather passed away when I was in sixth grade. My memories of him were simple. He was hardworking and kept his house and yard in order. He would take me and my siblings to football games, and we would go fishing all the time. He also took me to his favorite spot to eat, Shirley's Country Kitchen. He was an amazing grandfather.
After he passed, I learned things about him; he fought in World War II and was the first African American coach in Coweta County. He coached and tutored many people in Coweta County and was honored by having Northgate High School’s football field named after him.
I recently watched an old recording from FOX 5 News that was running a story about when the Coweta County Board of Education decided to name Northgate's field after him. At the time, some people did not agree.
When my grandfather was interviewed, he responded by saying he was more honored by the success of his students than by having his name on a field. That response was a great example of the character and dignity he had.
My grandfather was a respected man in Coweta County. Because of this, I plan on honoring him by being the best coach I can be. I want to inspire and help my students become successful in life just like he did with his. One day, I want to say I lived up to his legacy and helped make this county a better place like he did before me.