Namesakes: Newnan’s Joe Pope Field

The Newnan Baseball Field is named for legendary coach Joe Pope, who directed Newnan to the 1991 state championship and a state runner-up finish in 1988.

 Photo by Greg Keith

EDITOR’S NOTE – Have you attended a local sporting event and wondered, “Where does the name come from?” We are diving into the history of our local facilities to find the origin behind the name through the series – Namesakes.

A baseball game at Newnan's Joe Pope Field is a must-see.