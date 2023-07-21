Namesakes: Newnan’s Joe Pope Field

EDITOR’S NOTE – Have you attended a local sporting event and wondered, “Where does the name come from?” We are diving into the history of our local facilities to find the origin behind the name through the series – Namesakes.
A baseball game at Newnan's Joe Pope Field is a must-see.
The brick backdrop from Drake Stadium down the right field line gives the place a quaint minor league field.
Even the way Cougars Head Coach Marc Gilmore posts the lineups on the wall behind the home dugout takes a fan back in time.
Overall, this high school field captures the sport's essence and embodies the community's spirit. Its timeless design, attention to detail and serene surroundings make it a cherished destination for fans and a source of local pride — a place where memories are made, and the love for the game is passed down through generations.
Joe Pope was the head baseball coach for the Newnan Cougars in 1988, and then from 1991 to 1994. He was, by his very nature, larger than life. He embodied extraordinary qualities and an aura of greatness that captivated and inspired others.
It would take several sports sections to provide a detailed resume of Coach Pope. He was born in Florence, South Carolina, and graduated from the University of Florida. He began coaching in 1950 in Apalachicola, Florida, and won his first state championship in 1951. Then he moved to Winder, Georgia, where he coached football and baseball. After the 1959 season, he walked away on his terms and switched to a career of selling books.
The coaching bug was always close, and Coach Pope was back in uniform in 1977 at Madison High in Florida before moving to Coffee County in 1978, where the magic started.
His team finished as state runner-up in year two and then won three of the following four championships. He completed his seven-year career at Coffee with a record of 126-17.
He retired after the 1984 season and moved to the Newnan area. Pope's son, Alan, and his wife, Lena, lived in Newnan, and the coach moved here to be near family. Lena was the front office manager for The Newnan Times-Herald.
The coach was not away from the athletes or the competition very long. He was a Newnan assistant baseball coach in 1984 under Joe Jordan and then started the football program at Evans Middle School in 1985.
When Jordan left in 1987 to take the job at Southern Union, Newnan hired Joe Brassfield as the next coach. However, when Brassfield left before the season started, Pope got the battlefield promotion and was back in charge.
He did not miss a beat. Under Coach Pope, the Cougars went 29-8, won a region championship, and finished as the state runners-up in Class 4A. It appeared to be a one-and-done, though, as he retired again after the season and was replaced by Joey Sims. Coach Pope transitioned to the role of athletic director for Coweta County Middle Schools.
But there was one more curtain call; he saved the best for last. After Coach Sims left in 1990 to move closer to his family, Coach Pope was back as the head coach, and the stars aligned.
The Cougars won the 1991 state championship when they swept the Walton Raiders with a senior-led team and Coach Pope calling the shots. It was his fifth and final state championship.
Even though he had retired from coaching three times by now, Coach Pope would not stop again; he completed three more seasons, with 1994 his last at 75 years old. His final game as head coach of the Newnan Cougars was on April 20, 1994.
Coach Pope passed away on Aug. 20, 1994, after some health issues that had been a part of his life. Overall, he won 318 career baseball games, including an 18-year coaching hiatus in the middle where he could have easily earned 200 more.
On April 19, 1995, the Newnan Cougars dedicated the baseball field to their legendary coach in a ceremony before their game against Upson-Lee. Coach Pope may not have started his career here, but he left a legacy that we are reminded of every time we go to that awesome Newnan baseball park.