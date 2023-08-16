One of the county's older on-campus athletic facilities, East Coweta Middle School's Jim McKnight Field, looks just as regal and distinguished as it did on its first night in September 1968.
You must consider several factors to understand the convergence of the school, the stadium, and its namesake — first, the man himself.
Few names and communities are as synonymous as the McKnight family and Senoia, Georgia. It has been their home for over a century, and they have always taken great pride in their heritage and the land they grew up on.
Through all their business pursuits and interests, their focus was always on educating the young people in Coweta County. They were not only interested in it; it was who they were.
Paul R. McKnight Sr. was a lifelong resident of Coweta County. He was born in 1884, graduated from Georgia Tech in 1906, and served in the U.S. Army during World War I.
He was active for many years in business and civic affairs in Coweta County and operated McKnight General Store in Senoia, as well as farming and warehouse interests. He passed away in 1984.
A brief history of the school
East Coweta High School was formed in 1947 when Senoia, Haralson, Raymond and Turin students consolidated, becoming East Coweta High School. The original school was the old Starr High School building located by the side of the railroad tracks in Sharpsburg at the intersection of Georgia Highway 54 and Georgia Highway 16.
The "new" East Coweta High School opened in September 1954. A barbeque was at the open house, and Georgia Lt. Gov. Ernest Vandiver was on hand to give an address. This is the current location of East Coweta Middle School.
From a sports perspective, basketball and baseball were kings at East Coweta at the time. If you went to East Coweta and wanted to play football, you would have to transfer to a school that played the sport, such as Ronnie Beaucham did in 1966 when he moved to Newnan.
The murmurings got stronger, and finally, in 1967, the Indians fielded their first football team. Coaches Richard Ingram and Wade Hancock fielded the first team that fall, and with 25 players, the Indians won their first game ever against Unadilla, 33-0.
The game was played at Drake Stadium in Newnan, and for the record, Dean Fox scored the first Indian touchdown on a 15-yard run. The Indians played their entire 1967 at Drake.
A new stadium was in place for 1968, and the team played their first game at their home stadium on Sept. 20, 1968, when they lost to Fayette County 20-0. The following week, they won their first home game on their unnamed field against Loganville, 32-0.
The facility did not remain nameless for long. On Oct. 25, in a game against Davis High School, which had played for the state championship the year before, East Coweta principal E.B. Jones announced the field would officially be named McKnight Field for their family, including Paul Sr., who had donated the land for the football field and the gymnasium.
That night was a testimony to three generations of McKnight's; they were out in force that night. Paul Sr. and Paul Jr. were in the stands, Alice McKnight was a cheerleader on the sidelines, and Cal was a halfback in the game.
McKnight Field would be the home of the Indians until 1987. The current East Coweta High School opened in 1988. Since the school moved up in classification, McKnight Field no longer met the attendance requirements set by the Georgia High School Association.
Since Garland Shoemake Memorial Stadium did not open until 1990, the 1988 and 1989 Indians teams used Drake Stadium as their home field.
But the McKnight Field facility has been far from vacant. It hosted varsity games for Trinity Christian and Central Christian before they opened their own stadiums. And it still is the home of the East Coweta Middle School Indians, who won the 2022 Coweta CountyMiddle School Athletic League championship.
It was once said a name represents an identity, a deep feeling, and holds tremendous significance to its owner. All three can be said for the proud stadium, East Coweta Middle School and the entire McKnight family, past and present.
On Sept. 20, 2023, the defending CCMSAL champion Indians will take McKnight Field to open their season. For the past 45 years, the facility has been a thing of civic and community pride.