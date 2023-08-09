EDITORS NOTE – Have you attended a local sporting event and wondered, ‘Where does the name come from?’ We are diving into the history of our local facilities to find the origin behind the name through the series – Namesakes.
Today’s story about Johnny Brown takes on special memory as he was THE sports editor for over 50 years. This is one of those times when the story is greater than the storyteller, but here it goes.
In Coweta County, he did it all.
After graduating from Newnan High School in 1935, he attended college at the University of Georgia, where he was the varsity football manager from 1945 to 1946. The 1946 team featured the great Charley Trippi and had a claim to a National Championship.
His time in Athens would be his only time away. In 1946, he was back and became a sportswriter for the Newnan Herald. The Herald and the Newnan Times merged in 1947, and Brown began his journey as the sports editor.
Over the years, he covered minor league baseball (the Newnan Brownies), stock car racing in Newnan and Senoia, and high school sports for Newnan, East Coweta, Central High and Western High School.
His style was uplifting; he chose to see the good in things and wrote about it. It was not a job; it was his calling, and he relished the moment. He was in the know about everything Coweta County sports, and he loved telling everyone about it.
He was credited by Central Coach Henry Seldon for easing the transition of integration in 1970 and spent just as much time touting the athletes from Central as those from Newnan.
He was not just a friend to many; he was a friend of sports and always presented players and coaches in a positive light. It is the standard that The Newnan Times-Herald still adheres to today.
But you cannot just classify him as a sportswriter. In 1968, he ran for a seat on the Newnan City Board of Education, and when they consolidated with the Coweta County Board of Education, he took his seat there. He not only wrote about the schools’ athletic endeavors, but he also played a role in casting a vision for their futures.
In 1972, Brown threw his hat in the ring for the Fifth Road District of the Coweta County Commission. He would defeat his opponent, Herbert Adair, by 1,200 votes and was off to a new role.
He was from Coweta, and he believed in Coweta.
In addition to his sports writing, he also broadcast sports shows on local radio. He worked with local stations WCOH and later with WNEA. He was sports talk to Coweta County before it became what it is today.
One of his last gifts to Coweta County was the formation of the Coweta Sports Hall of Fame. He carried the idea for a long time, but in the late ’90s, it began in earnest, and in 2001 the first class was inducted. Brown himself was included in the second induction class.
Other awards he received included in 1996 when the Georgia Press Association recognized him for 50 years of work. In 2016, he was inducted into the Georgia Radio Hall of Fame.
While still serving as the Sports-Editor Emeritus for the Times-Herald, Mr. Brown lost a battle with cancer and passed away on March 13, 2004.
Scott Camp took Brown's place after he retired at The Newnan Times-Herald, and after Brown's passing, Camp said, "He shared what he felt in the deepest chambers of his heart and hoped it would spill over into the rest of us – the pride and happiness of what he had.”
During his career, Browns’s trademark was to honor someone every week with his "Tip of the Derby." That was him acknowledging someone for doing something the right way.
In his memory, there are two buildings named in his honor. At the Coweta County Temple Avenue Recreation Complex, there is the Johnny Brown Multi-Purpose Building, and at Northgate High School, there is the Johnny Brown Gymnasium.
Sometimes I wander through the offices of The Times-Herald, to see if I can find that famous Derby hat. If I had it today, I would tip Mr. Johnny Louis Brown.
Coweta never had a friend greater than him.