Coweta County is known throughout the state as a hotbed of girls’ softball. The East Coweta Lady Indians have won four state championships, including three in the past six years. The Northgate Lady Vikings won two, in 2007 and again in 2011.
Many of those ladies who took home state championship hardware and went on to play in college got their start at Sharpsburg’s Hunter Recreational Complex.
Nestled on Highway 16 near Poplar Road, the 57-acre complex has a gymnasium, three football fields, two adult softball fields, a special needs field, four youth baseball/ softball fields, outdoor fitness equipment, a paved walking trail and two tennis courts.
The land was acquired, and plans were drawn up for the park in 1997. Construction began in 1998, and at the Oct. 12, 1999, Coweta County Commission meeting, it was announced that the park would be named after the Hunter Family, including Vernon “Mutt” Hunter, who spent his life serving the citizens of Coweta County.
The complex was officially dedicated on Saturday, Nov. 20, 1999. While the facility is named after the entire family, the entrance into the complex is called "Mutt's Way."
The Hunter family, led by John and Abigail Hunter, moved to Coweta County in 1836 and settled near Turin. John and Abigail were Mutts' great-great-grandparents. Their son, Nathan Young Hunter, was born in 1836 and fought in the Civil War.
Mutt was born in 1929 to Sidney and Nancy Hunter and served Coweta County for over 38 years. He began his career as a correctional officer on Jan. 15, 1950, and later retired after 26 years as the county administrator.
His retirement did not leave him relaxing in his favorite recliner. Instead, he served as a county commissioner from District One for three terms, including several stints as chairman.
He took the podium on the day of the dedication and shared with the crowd, “Hunter Park is a place for everyone. We want it to be known, especially by the young people.”
In its first year, the complex hosted karate, gymnastics, and aerobics and held a winter basketball season, the first opportunity in Coweta County for all-girls recreational basketball teams., instead of coed teams as it had been in the past.
The initial gymnastics program was headed up by Newnan native Robin Goad, who is a former Olympian and the Head Coach of the Newnan Gymcats team, which won a state championship in 2021.
The complex had an addition in 2005 that added the special needs field and two more adult softball fields. That brought the facility to the way it presents today.
While Mutt passed away in 2017, his family's legacy and his work for the people of Coweta lives on at the complex. When families come and go for games and events, they take a little bit of the Hunter family home with them.