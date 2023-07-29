EDITORS NOTE – Have you attended a local sporting event and wondered, ‘Where does the name come from?’ We are diving into the history of our local facilities to find the origin behind the name through the series – Namesakes.

He built the program from scratch, brick by brick. And in 2009, he and his team reached the mountaintop with a state championship. From 1997 until his retirement after the 2015 season, Greg Hamilton was the only baseball coach Northgate would know.