EDITORS NOTE – Have you attended a local sporting event and wondered, ‘Where does the name come from?’ We are diving into the history of our local facilities to find the origin behind the name through the series – Namesakes.
He built the program from scratch, brick by brick. And in 2009, he and his team reached the mountaintop with a state championship. From 1997 until his retirement after the 2015 season, Greg Hamilton was the only baseball coach Northgate would know.
His memory is still alive and preserved at the school; the baseball field was dedicated in his honor before the start of the 2016 season. He left a piece of himself on every inch of the facility.
Northgate High School opened in 1997, and the baseball team took a graduated approach in their evolution to one of the top-ranked programs in the state. In their first season, they fielded a ninth grade team only and finished with an impressive 13-3 record.
Matt Stewart, now the offensive coordinator for the Middle Tennessee State football team, was the Vikings leading pitcher. He finished 5-1 with a 3.25 ERA and 40 strikeouts. Other team leaders included Stefan Miller, who hit .511, and Kenny Strozier, who stole 20 bases.
The Vikings played a junior varsity schedule in 1998 and then entered varsity play in 1999. That same group, who started as freshmen, was thrust into the top level of competition and thrived under Coach Hamilton's leadership.
A late-season surge that included a 13-3 win over Callaway put the Vikings over .500 for the first time in their varsity career and followed that with a 19-3 win over Greenville. That set up a must-win game against Pace.
The moment was bittersweet. The Vikings won that day 6-4 to finish in a three-way tie in Region 5A along with Pace and Landmark Christian. Northgate went into the weekend with the understanding they were in the playoffs in their first season.
That all crashed around them just a few days later. Instead of settling the matter on the field, the Georgia High School Association had a set of rules that said otherwise, and instead of playing the playoff spots, a coin toss was introduced, and the Vikings ended up the odd man out.
The Vikings did not let the disappointment hold them back. They stormed through the 2000 season, and won their first-ever playoff series against Bremen. Unfortunately, they fell to Lovett in a deciding Game Three in the state quarterfinals, but in just four years on the job, Coach Hamilton had planted the seeds of success.
They got closer in 2004, when the Vikings, with current major league pitcher Will Smith on the roster, made it to the state championship series, where they fell to Columbus at home to finish as state runners-up.
In 2009, they reached their goal. They faced the Starr's Mill Panthers in the state championship series, and after dropping Game One, they came back to sweep the series and win on their home field.
In just 25 years, a plot of land that stood empty off Fischer Road turned into a baseball field that hosted two state championship series and a ton of talent that moved on to the next level, all through the leadership and hard work of the man it is named for today.
Coach Hamilton retired after the 2015 season with an impeccable record. He finished with 401 wins, 16 playoff appearances, eight region titles and a state championship.
He stepped away after a cancer diagnosis, but even that opponent was no match for the will and Spirit of Coach Hamilton.
His number (#7) is now retired, his name is on a monument as you enter the park, and his legacy will live forever.