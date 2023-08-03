EDITORS NOTE – Have you attended a local sporting event and wondered, ‘Where does the name come from?’ We are diving into the history of our local facilities to find the origin behind the name through the series – Namesakes.

It became the centerpiece of Newnan sports when it was completed in 1966. When the Coweta/Fayette Classic opens on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, the majestic facility will begin its 58th season of hosting high school football.