EDITORS NOTE – Have you attended a local sporting event and wondered, ‘Where does the name come from?’ We are diving into the history of our local facilities to find the origin behind the name through the series – Namesakes.
It became the centerpiece of Newnan sports when it was completed in 1966. When the Coweta/Fayette Classic opens on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, the majestic facility will begin its 58th season of hosting high school football.
During that period, the facility was a front-row participant in segregation in 1970, the legendary coaching career of Max Bass, a state championship game in 1981, a reconstruction of the home stands in 2011, a pandemic and an EF4 tornado. Through it all, the place stands just as majestic as ever.
While the Newnan Tigers (their nickname before changing to the Cougars) were playing their home games at nearby Pickett Field, a plot of land behind Newnan High School was a perfect spot to bring athletics to the Newnan campus.
Some basic grading and landscaping began in 1959, but the pace could have been faster. Some argued it was too slow, while others opined that the community could find a better use of public education funds other than a new athletic facility.
The 1963 Newnan home opener against Cedartown packed Pickett Stadium beyond capacity and reinforced the need for a larger facility.
Construction picked up in earnest, and while it was hoped the stadium would be available for the 1965 year, it would be 1966 before it was available for football. The stadium was built by a Newnan graduate and football player, Hal Jones. He had five sons who also played on championship teams for Newnan.
While construction was wrapping up, the Newnan Board of Education decided on September 28, 1965, to name the facility after the former superintendent of Newnan Schools, Walter Homer Drake.
Mr. Drake came to Newnan in August 1941 to replace C.B. Matthews, who had passed away. Drake was 40 years old when he got to Newnan after serving in Colquitt, Georgia, and Cuthbert, Georgia. He and his wife, Mary, had two sons upon their arrival, Walter Jr. and Henry. Mr. Drake passed away on Oct. 23, 1964.
With much anticipation, the community looked forward to the opening for football in 1966. Still, the event took on more importance when the new stadium premiered the same night as their new football coach, Max Bass, who had just come from Florida.
The stars aligned on Friday, Sept. 2, 1966, when the Tigers opened Drake Stadium for football and featured Coach Bass' debut. Newnan won 19-0 behind two Steve Henderson touchdown runs and another from back Eddie Traylor. The Tiger defense pitched a shutout to cap the evening.
The 1966 Tigers finished the regular season undefeated (9-0-1) with their only blemish, a tie to Lakeshore. Newnan played five regular season games there and did not allow a single point.
Unfortunately, North Fulton ruined the party in the state quarterfinals and defeated Newnan 47-6 in the first Tiger loss at Drake.
Meanwhile, the Central High Panthers also moved into Drake Stadium and enjoyed much success. They only lost five games in the four years they played at the new facility.
Mr. Drake’s oldest son, W. Homer Drake Jr. graduated from Newnan in 1950 and was the valedictorian. He went on to Mercer, where he received a law degree. He had a distinguished career as a bankruptcy judge.
Homer and his wife, Ruth, have another facility named for them, Mercer's Homer and Ruth Drake Field House, which is part of the Mercer Bear football complex. So, football players from Newnan who go to Mercer, such as current Bear Tripp Slaton, spend their entire career playing in facilities named for the Drake Family.
Homer and Ruth’s son, Walter, was a dual sport athlete at Newnan, excelling at soccer and basketball. In 1989, Walter broke the school record for goals scored in soccer on the field that was named after his grandfather.
Walter went on to play college basketball at North Georgia and returned to Newnan to coach. He was an assistant for the boys' team and later became the Lady Cougars Head Coach. After a stint as the Athletic Director at East Coweta, Walter moved to the County office, serving as the facilities coordinator.
He and his wife Tracie have three sons, Harrison, Walker, and Wheeler, all of whom played basketball for the Cougars. Wheeler is a senior guard on the Newnan basketball team, and next May, he will walk across the field that bears his last name to graduate.
Newnan is all about community; and since 1941, the Drake Family has been a perfect example.