The Coweta County Middle School Athletic League's (CCMSAL) 2023 soccer season is underway. In the first week of action, last year’s champions, the Madras Lady Eagles and the Blake Bass boys, both went undefeated to start the year.

The Madras girls defeated Lee 6-2 on Tuesday, and they had a clean sheet against Evans on Thursday, 3-0. Against Lee, Maya Dodson scored two, while Kendall Lange, Maliyah Keener, Grace Henninger, and Ella Parten found the back of the net once.