The Coweta County Middle School Athletic League's (CCMSAL) 2023 soccer season is underway. In the first week of action, last year’s champions, the Madras Lady Eagles and the Blake Bass boys, both went undefeated to start the year.
The Madras girls defeated Lee 6-2 on Tuesday, and they had a clean sheet against Evans on Thursday, 3-0. Against Lee, Maya Dodson scored two, while Kendall Lange, Maliyah Keener, Grace Henninger, and Ella Parten found the back of the net once.
In other action, the East Coweta Lady Indians defeated Arnall on Tuesday when Sophie Wessinger scored four times, Kennedy Sorrow and Brooke Davis each with two, while Lilly Espinoza and Peyton Carr scored once.
On Thursday, Arnall returned to win their second game against Smokey Road. Maya Taylor led the attack with a hat trick, Bailey Bence and McKenzie Dufresne with two goals each, and Taylor Graff, Laney Jones, and Sophia Slaton each with one. The defense was led by Rylan Ashe, Kiley Watts, Sophia Slaton, and Maci Massengale. Maya Taylor ended the game with one save in goal.
In boys’ action, the Madras Eagles split their two games; they lost their opener to Lee Middle 4-2 on Tuesday but rebounded to win their second game against Evans, 2-1.
Current Standings after Week One: (Three points for a win and one point for a draw).
The schedule for next week includes:
Tuesday, August 22, 2023 (Girls play first, boys next)
Lee Middle at Evans Middle
Arnall Middle at Bass Middle
Smokey Road Middle at Madras Middle
Thursday, August 24, 2023 (Boys play first, girls next)
Madras Middle at Arnall Middle
East Coweta Middle at Smokey Road Middle