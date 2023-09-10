While high school football is nearing the quarter-season mark, the Coweta County Middle School Athletic League football is set to kick off in less than two weeks.
The East Coweta Middle School Indians are the defending champions. They defeated Arnall Middle School in overtime to win their first CCMSAL championship since 2018.
Brodie Campbell, Chance Gilbert, Walter Maestre and Ricky Howell all starred in CCMSAL last year, and they are getting serious playing time at the varsity level on Friday nights this season.
The regular season will open on Wednesday, Sept. 20, extending seven weeks through Nov. 1, 2022. The playoffs start on Nov. 8, and the CCMSAL championship will be on Nov. 15, 2022.
Coweta County has seven middle schools: Arnall, Bass, East Coweta, Evans, Lee, Madras and Smokey Road. Each team will play six games and have a bye week included.
The top four teams will qualify for the playoffs, and the championship game will be played at the highest seed's high school field of choice.
The upcoming regular season schedule for 2023 includes:
Sept. 20, 4:45 p.m. Lee @ Bass, Evans at Smokey Road, Madras at East Coweta, Arnall Bye
Sept. 27, 4:45 p.m. Arnall @ Evans, Madras at Bass, Smokey Road at Lee, East Coweta Bye
Oct. 4, 4:30 p.m. Bass @ Arnall, Smokey Road; @ East Coweta, Evans @ Madras, Lee Bye
Oct. 11, 4:30 p.m. Arnall @ Smokey Road, Lee @ Madras, East Coweta at Bass, Evans Bye
Oct. 18, 4:30 p.m. Arnall @ East Coweta, Evans at Lee, Bass at Smokey Road, Madras Bye
Oct. 25, 4:30 p.m. Lee @ Arnall, Smokey Road @ Madras, East Coweta @ Evans, Bass Bye
Nov. 1, 4:30 p.m. Madras @ Arnall, East Coweta @ Lee, Bass @ Evans, Smokey Road Bye