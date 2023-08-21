The momentum started last year with against McIntosh. It continued with region wins against Harris County and Drew and was on full display after the playoff win over Arabia Mountain.

On Saturday, the Northgate Vikings carried that energy into 2023 with a 31-18 win over Whitewater in the second game of the Coweta/Fayette Classic. Under Head Coach Mike McDonald, the program has taken an enormous step forward. Momentum is contagious, and the Vikings are riding the wave.