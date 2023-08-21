The momentum started last year with against McIntosh. It continued with region wins against Harris County and Drew and was on full display after the playoff win over Arabia Mountain.
On Saturday, the Northgate Vikings carried that energy into 2023 with a 31-18 win over Whitewater in the second game of the Coweta/Fayette Classic. Under Head Coach Mike McDonald, the program has taken an enormous step forward. Momentum is contagious, and the Vikings are riding the wave.
From the opening whistle, the Vikings were ready to play. On the first possession, methodically drove down the field, and scored on an Ishan Metts 8-yard keeper. It continued when the Viking defense, led by Cade Bates, Braxtyn Davies, and Jaden Middleton, forced Wildcat punts on their first five possessions.
Coach McDonald said, “We were ready: I told the boys before the game they were prepared, and they came out and started fast. That certainly helped.”
A critical play on the opening drive was a 47-yard pass from Metts to Cameron Coleman that put the ball deep in Wildcat territory. Coleman drew single coverage and outjumped his man to highpoint the ball.
The Vikings also came away with a couple of turnovers. Mason McKnight had an interception in the first quarter, and the Vikings special teams recovered a Wildcat muffed punt.
Northgate capitalized on that Wildcat miscue when Evan Garrett scored the first of his two touchdowns in the game, this one on a four-yard plunge.
Metts and Coleman connected one more time in the first half. This one, a 37-yard pass over the middle, closed out the first half with Northgate up 21-0. They did not slow down.
On their first drive of the second quarter, Garrett to a handoff and raced down the Northgate sideline for a 60-yard touchdown to put the game out of reach at 28-0. Jake Anderson added a 34-yard field goal to close out the Northgate scoring.
While it may have looked easy, Coach McDonald said there were some challenges along the way, “It is not easy to be that middle game of the Classic because it was getting hot, we had to warm up on the baseball field, and the refs were kind of confused on when the start was. But I thought we handled all of that well,”
Garrett finished with 163 yards rushing on 19 carries and two touchdowns. Metts completed 7-of-11 for 126 yards. Most importantly, the Vikings did not turn the ball over. Davies led the defense with 13 total tackles.
It was the first time the Vikings won their season opener since 2017, and they have not started 2-0 since 2016. They have that opportunity on Friday against Starr's Mill.
There is a feeling of something special going on. After the game, Coach McDonald concluded. “We had a great off-season, we finished strong last year, and that has carried into the late spring and the summer, into camp, and now into the season. The guy’s attitudes have been great.”
They play at Starr's Mill Friday, with game time at 8 pm.