For the second season in a row, Head Coach Marc Gilmore has his Newnan Cougars in a position to win a region championship. A doubleheader sweep Wednesday against the Douglas County Tigers kept the Cougars tied for the top spot with Alexander.

Garrett McGee played hero in the first game, putting the sweep into motion. His two-out double in the bottom of the seventh scored Hunter Snyder and gave the Cougars a 2-1 victory.