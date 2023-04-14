For the second season in a row, Head Coach Marc Gilmore has his Newnan Cougars in a position to win a region championship. A doubleheader sweep Wednesday against the Douglas County Tigers kept the Cougars tied for the top spot with Alexander.
Garrett McGee played hero in the first game, putting the sweep into motion. His two-out double in the bottom of the seventh scored Hunter Snyder and gave the Cougars a 2-1 victory.
Snyder scored both runs, and they each came with two outs. In the fourth, Carson Daniel plated Snyder with a single to center to give the Cougars a 1-0 lead.
Drew Ellsworth and Daniel combined to hold Douglas County to one run on three hits. They also recorded 15 strikeouts.
The second game had less drama. The Cougars scored 11 runs in the first four innings and coasted to an 11-0 win. Will Armor and Cason Rhodes combined to shut out the Tigers to complete the sweep.
McGee, Dax Kilby and Dylan Davis each drove in two runs to pace the Newnan attack.
A highlight of the evening was the return of Cougars senior Kage Bossman. He was hurt earlier in the season in a game against East Coweta but returned to score three runs and record a hit.
The Cougars have qualified for a playoff spot, but final seeding remains to be determined. A sweep of the two games against Alexander would give Newnan back-to-back region championships. The two teams played on Friday at Joe Pope Field and then travel to Alexander Monday night.
The Cougars will complete their regular season on Tuesday at home against Hillgrove.