The Newnan Cougars baseball team, who came with an eyelash of winning their second consecutive region championship, had nine members receive recognition from Region 5-6A.

Pitcher Drew Ellsworth and catcher Garret McGee were named first team all-region. It was McGee's second consecutive year with the award; last season, he was first team all-region from 2-7A. Ellsworth was named to the second team last year.