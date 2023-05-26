The Newnan Cougars baseball team, who came with an eyelash of winning their second consecutive region championship, had nine members receive recognition from Region 5-6A.
Pitcher Drew Ellsworth and catcher Garret McGee were named first team all-region. It was McGee's second consecutive year with the award; last season, he was first team all-region from 2-7A. Ellsworth was named to the second team last year.
Three players were named to the second team. Those include second baseman Dax Kilby, utility player Hunter Snyder and pitcher Carson Daniel.
Those named as region honorable mentions were Dylan Davis, Will Armour, Ben Edge and Cole Gilmore.
Under the leadership of Head Coach Marc Gilmore, the Cougars finished their 2023 region schedule tied for first with a record of 11-3 and just missed the championship by a razor-thin margin in the tiebreakers.